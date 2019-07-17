Time running out for America’s Cup Superyacht Berthage



With the 36th America’s Cup to be held in March of 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand, time is running out for yachts & superyachts to confirm their berthage.

Those yachts with plans to join the renowned event may contact and keep in touch with the Asia Pacific Superyachts New Zealand Office Director, Duthie Lidgard, who reports: “It’s important to know if you are planning on coming to the 2021 America’s Cup as time is running out to grab a berth”.

For those considering visiting New Zealand for the America’s Cup in 2021 a total of 11 events - including superyacht regattas, superyacht fishing competitions and island cruises - have been organised to entertain visiting yachts. Lidgard notes NZ Marine has recently released a concise brochure detailing the entry considerations and events for superyachts and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) have created a full calendar of racing and cruising to cater for every yacht visiting New Zealand. http://www.rnzys.org.nz/event-list/

In an earlier announcement John Matla, Marina Manager for The Official Marinas of the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland, New Zealand (Viaduct Marina and Silo Marina), thanked those that contacted the marinas either directly or via their management company or yacht agent with a formal request Expressions of Interest seeking berthage at these marinas between 1 October 2020 and 31 March 2021. At that time it was announced officials intend to confirm berthage as soon as possible following the end of the formal expression of interest, approximately end of August 2019 or sooner.







Yachts planning to attend can contact Duthie Lidgard to reconfirm: Booking period; Electrical requirements; and Other Specifications. For yachts needing berthage and to confirm their arrival it’s important to contact duthie@asia-pacific-superyachts.com

www.asia-pacific-superyachts.com

