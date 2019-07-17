Wallis Bird releases 2nd single, 'Salve'

STREAM ‘SALVE!’ HERE

Ireland’s Wallis Bird has been enrapturing audiences for over a decade with her irrepressible trademark stage show and inescapable live energy.

Wallis presents her unmissable 2nd Single ‘Salve!’, off her upcoming album ‘Woman’ due for release on Sept 27. A funkyass electric guitar song about having a digital overdose, and coming down from it! Getting back to basics, eyes open and experiencing the world in a holistic way. Also a clear and proud raucous nod to Wallis Bird’s soulful heritage and musical upbringings.

“My dad was a big soul and rock man,” she elaborates, “I’ve been floating soul vibes my whole life. It gets me deep down, for sure. The last three years have seen so many influential soulful artists die, and during concerts I’d cover Aretha Franklin, Prince, George Michael and Leonard Cohen. They just lit a flame inside me and the audience. As soon as I played deep, old soul, people really reacted and proper got down, so I followed that lead and wrote a lot that way.” Using this medium, Bird brings us her second single ‘Salve!’. Kicking it off with a Prince-inspired jam!

‘Salve!’ will be featured on Bird’s forthcoming album “Woman” which will be released on September 27th. ‘Salve!’ warns us about social media’s more poisonous effects. Although now practising social media abandonment, ‘Salve!’ sees Bird’s liberation from a comatose, phone-scrolling state, something we have all experienced.







Her forthcoming album “Woman” is Bird’s 6th and most timely release, documenting all of the major changes in the world since 2016’s “Home”. “Well, the world’s changed a lot, and I’ve changed with it. The #MeToo movement, ‘Repeal The 8th ’, marriage equality in Australia, ‘Black Lives Matter’, Trump, Brexit, the rise of racism, the death of countless musical icons, the environmental crisis… And, I’m 36 now, so I’m officially a woman…!”

“Like most artists, I’ve probably shirked my responsibilities at times so as not to rock any boats,” Bird confesses. “But I decided it was time to change that.” Her goal now is to animate and agitate.

Excitement around the dynamic artist has built substantially in New Zealand following her debut tour here in March this year. The tour gained glowing reviews, and left rapt audiences in pure awe of her unbridled raw energy and talent!

“Finally, with the stage floor strewn with guitars with strings ripped from them…Wallis Bird brought things to a close with the very lovely To My Bones, begun acapella and then with guitar. By then, the singer had more than won over her first-time Kiwi audience”. Marty Duda

Bird has toured Australia three times over the last two and a half years supporting the release of her 2016 album, Home, and New Zealand for the first time in March this year. On her recent tours she has played countless shows and festivals, all the while developing a loyal and heartfelt collection of supports, including the one and only Amanda Palmer, who caught her at the Woodford Folk Festival....

“discovery of the year .... Wallis BIRD at Woodford folk festival fucking destroying it…“ Amanda Palmer, Artist

“The sheer visceral energy of Wallis Bird could kick-start an entire economy” (The Irish Times, IRE) “Frank and endearingly tender, a tsunami of emotion… Maginifcent” (MOJO, UK) “It’s her humour and bold honesty that makes Bird so special.” (The Guardian, UK) “The intensity of Wallis Bird’s sound will pin you to the wall.” (Sydney Morning Herald, AUS)



Follow Wallis Bird

Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Youtube / Website



© Scoop Media

