Newton Faulkner adds one NZ date to 10th anniversary tour

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 8:35 am
Press Release: Great Things

Thursday 18 July, 2019- After New Zealand missed out when he came down under for Bluesfest last year, fans of celebrated English singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner will get the chance to hear selections from his decade-strong career in a solo show at Auckland’s The Tuning Fork on 28 November.

Tickets go on sale at midday on Wednesday 24 July via Ticketmaster.

Faulkner’s Australasian dates come on the heels of a huge headline tour across the UK celebrating ten years in music, and the release of a 31 track double album The Very Best Of Newton Faulkner…So Far released in March.

The album includes fan favourites such as ‘Dream Catch Me’, ‘Write It On Your Skin’ and ‘Clouds’ as well as three brand new songs all showcasing Newton’s brilliance as a songwriter. In addition, Newton’s renowned cover versions will be presented on a second disc including newly recorded live versions of iconic songs ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Send Me On My Way’ that fans have been asking for for years!

Newton comments; “The Best Of feels like a real milestone, I’m so proud of it as a body of work and the second disc was so much fun to make. I love the challenge of covering songs, which probably is reflected in my song choices. For people that have seen me live before, there are some old favourites and there’s also some tracks no one has ever heard me do”.



Newton says; ‘It's going to be awesome to be doing a tour where the challenge isn't to do as much new stuff as possible, but just to do the best set, with the best songs from any point in my career’.

Throughout Newton Faulkner’s immensely successful career he has sold over 1.5 million records with 180 million streams making him one of the UK’s most successful singer-songwriters this millennium. The talented musician and performer has also contributed to television and film soundtracks and Faulkner has taken to the stage as Johnny in the West End season of American Idiot, as well as performing as The Sung Thoughts of the Journalist in Jeff Wayne's UK Arena tour of The War of the Worlds.

All this, from an artist who is still only 34 years of age. Don’t miss Newton Faulkner up close and personal at The Tuning Fork this November.

Newton Faulkner
with special guest
Thursday 28 November
The Tuning Fork, Auckland

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster from midday on 24 July.

