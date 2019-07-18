NZSA Oral History Podcast Series

"It's rough justice we are after."

-Ray Grover



In the late 1950's Ray Grover was part of a small circle of Wellington writers that included Maurice Gee, Fleur Adcock and James K. Baxter. Shortly after publishing his first novel, Another Man’s Role in 1967, Ray joined PEN NZ and quickly became involved in the executive. As vice-president he supported Ian Cross in fighting for the author's fund; by 1974 he was President.

In February 2000, Ray sat down with Alison Gray to talk about those times and why, so soon after joining, he became actively involved. New Zealand broadcaster, NZSA member and author Karyn Hay hosts the NZSA Oral History Podcast Series and takes us into the interview.

Ray died this year and this interview is a treasured part of our national cultural heritage collection.

