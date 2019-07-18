Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSA Oral History Podcast Series

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 10:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Society of Authors

NZSA Oral History Podcast Series...

"It's rough justice we are after."

-Ray Grover


In the late 1950's Ray Grover was part of a small circle of Wellington writers that included Maurice Gee, Fleur Adcock and James K. Baxter. Shortly after publishing his first novel, Another Man’s Role in 1967, Ray joined PEN NZ and quickly became involved in the executive. As vice-president he supported Ian Cross in fighting for the author's fund; by 1974 he was President.

In February 2000, Ray sat down with Alison Gray to talk about those times and why, so soon after joining, he became actively involved. New Zealand broadcaster, NZSA member and author Karyn Hay hosts the NZSA Oral History Podcast Series and takes us into the interview.

Ray died this year and this interview is a treasured part of our national cultural heritage collection.

You can listen to all Season Two episodes of the NZSA Oral History Podcast Series as they are released on our website, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also use these links to listen to Season One episodes featuring Lauris Edmonds, Gordon McLauchlan, Dame Fiona Kidman, C.K. Stead, Kevin Ireland, Bernard Brown and Dame Christine Cole Catley.

Want to know more about the NZSA Oral History Podcast Series? Read the NZ Herald article about the series on our website.


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Society of Authors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

DOC Alert: Penguins Ignore Police, Return To Sushi Shop

Department of Conservation rangers are on high alert for 'penguin call-outs' after they've been spotted waddling around Wellington. Yesterday the little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wellington railway station, not once - but twice. More>>

Baldwin St's Steep Decline: Welsh Town Beats Dunedin For Steepest Street

Harlech, a sleepy town set in the hills of North Wales, boasts a beautiful seaside, a 13th century castle and stunning panoramic views. But the town can now add something else to the list - Harlech is officially the home of the world’s steepest street. More>>

ALSO:

Sport: England Wins Cricket World Cup After Super Over

New Zealand have cruelly lost the Cricket World Cup final after a Super Over - a decider more usually associated with the shorter Twenty20 format of the game. More>>

ALSO:

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 