Game Bird Habitat Stamp photo competition

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand


Fish & Game New Zealand and the New Zealand Game Bird Habitat Trust are running a photo competition to select a winning image to be used on the Game Bird Habitat Stamp.

"The Habitat Stamp is traditionally launched on 2 February each year in acknowledgement of World Wetland Day," New Zealand Game Bird Habitat Trust Chairperson Andy Tannock says.

"The Paradise shelduck has been selected as the game bird species to feature in this year's photo competition.

"This is the first photo competition we have run to select the Game Bird Habitat Stamp.

"Calling all photographers! Do you have any beautiful, special, quirky, interesting or simply stunning photos of our beloved paradise shelduck?"

"This is your chance to have your photo forever immortalised on a Game Bird Habitat Stamp.

"Not only do you get the glory of having your photo on a stamp, the winner will also receive a complimentary full season 2020 Fish & Game New Zealand Game Bird licence.

By chance, rather than design, the paradise shelduck was also the first species to appear on the Game Bird Habitat Stamp when it was launched in 1994, it featured again in 2004.

The Game Bird Habitat Stamp programme plays a vital role in the protection, enhancement and creation of game bird habitat in New Zealand. Funds from the sale of the game bird hunting licences and stamp collection products support projects that protect and enhance wetlands and game bird and other wildlife habitats.

"Wetlands are vital for wildlife because they provide valuable habitat for species," Mr Tannock says.



Funding for the Game Bird Habitat Trust comes from the $4 Game Bird Habitat Stamp which is affixed to every game bird hunting licence issued by Fish & Game New Zealand. New Zealand Post also sells the stamps to the general public. Around $100,000 is raised each year.

The competition is open to anyone. Further information is on the Fish & Game New Zealand website at: http://fishandgame.org.nz/competition

