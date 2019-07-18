Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Introducing HUMP Comedy

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 12:31 pm
HUMP Comedy (https://www.facebook.com/HumpComedyNZ/ ) is Auckland’s new weekly comedy night.

Brought to you by Tim Batt (The Worst Idea of All Time, Banter) HUMP will showcase some of the country’s best comedians in an intimate setting, every Wednesday night from 7:30pm.

Hosted at the underground Beer Jerk Bunker (https://www.facebook.com/beerjerkbunker/) in Eden Terrace (224 Symonds St) guests will be able to choose from the city’s best beer selection along with an awesome lineup of comedians for only $10 a ticket.

Next week’s show (https://www.facebook.com/events/368842443802035/) features a stellar lineup including Multi Award Winner Nick Rado, Lana Walters (7 Days, Funny Girls, Jono and Ben) and Itay Dom.

Tickets available for $10 online https://www.trybooking.com/nz/book/event?eid=1404& and on the door (unless sold out prior).


ends



