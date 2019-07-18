Kiwi doc CAMINO SKIES highest grossing documentary of 2019

CAMINO SKIES had an incredible opening in NZ and is the highest grossing opening weekend documentary of 2019.

Camino Skies finished 9th in the NZ weekend box office charts beating Stuber (week 1), Men in Black 3 (week 5), and Parasite (week 3).

Camino Skies had the 4th best opening weekend for any NZ or Australian documentary released in NZ in for the past three years.

