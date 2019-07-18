Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi doc CAMINO SKIES highest grossing documentary of 2019

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Limelight

CAMINO SKIES had an incredible opening in NZ and is the highest grossing opening weekend documentary of 2019.

Camino Skies is the highest grossing opening weekend documentary released in NZ cinemas for 2019 amassing a massive $80K opening weekend total.

Camino Skies finished 9th in the NZ weekend box office charts beating Stuber (week 1), Men in Black 3 (week 5), and Parasite (week 3).

Camino Skies had the 4th best opening weekend for any NZ or Australian documentary released in NZ in for the past three years.

To celebrate the release of Camino Skies, we've partnered with UTracks to give you the chance to walk your own Camino pilgrimage on a Sarria to Santiago self-guided Spanish trip.

AFTER SEEING THE FILM, ENTER BELOW: https://www.utracks.com/Camino-Skies



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Limelight on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

DOC Alert: Penguins Ignore Police, Return To Sushi Shop

Department of Conservation rangers are on high alert for 'penguin call-outs' after they've been spotted waddling around Wellington. Yesterday the little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wellington railway station, not once - but twice. More>>

Baldwin St's Steep Decline: Welsh Town Beats Dunedin For Steepest Street

Harlech, a sleepy town set in the hills of North Wales, boasts a beautiful seaside, a 13th century castle and stunning panoramic views. But the town can now add something else to the list - Harlech is officially the home of the world’s steepest street. More>>

ALSO:

Sport: England Wins Cricket World Cup After Super Over

New Zealand have cruelly lost the Cricket World Cup final after a Super Over - a decider more usually associated with the shorter Twenty20 format of the game. More>>

ALSO:

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 