Dylan Moran announces second Wellington show due to demand

Friday, 19 July 2019, 10:02 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

NEW SHOW: SUNDAY 13 OCTOBER
MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE, WELLINGTON
Tickets on sale Tuesday 23 July, 10am through Ticketmaster (0800 111 999)

“High-octane riffs from Irish master of grumpiness…spellbinding”
Evening Standard

Dylan Moran will bring his brand new highly acclaimed show, DR COSMOS, to New Zealand as part of a massive international tour. Moran will once again offer his unique take on love, politics, misery and the everyday absurdities of life, all served with poetical panache from one of the finest comedians of his generation. He last toured New Zealand over four years ago.

“Trumping Shakespeare, he reduces life to four ages: “Child, failure, old and dead”. Faced with one-liners as killing as that the world suddenly seems a better place”
- The Telegraph

Moran has been called the Oscar Wilde of comedy and his famed style - deadpan, witty and crackpot lyricism - promises to be an unmissable journey through his interpretations of the world, swerving cliché to offer a cutting blow to our idiosyncrasies.

Dylan Moran is a comedian, actor and writer who, in 1996 at the Edinburgh Fringe, became the youngest ever winner of the Perrier Award. He went on to co-write and star in Black Books which won two BAFTAs.



“In his heightened ideas and vocabulary, Moran compulsively swerves clichés as he builds up layers of laughs… funny and fascinating, and utterly deserving of his place in the modern classics” - The Times

Other notable screen roles include Notting Hill, Calvary, Shaun of the Dead and Run Fatboy Run. Moran has toured the world many times, including versions of his show as far afield as Kazakhstan, Ukraine and across the US. His last tour, Off the Hook, took in 149 dates across the globe.

www.dylanmoran.com
www.abpresents.com.au

