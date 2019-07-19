Cycling: New course options for SRAM Tour de Ranges 2020

Entries are open for the 11th edition of SRAM Tour de Ranges, a road cycling event held in Clevedon, Auckland on Saturday 11 January 2020.

In 2020, SRAM Tour de Ranges is offering new course options including a 30km, 65km, 110km team, age group and elite category.

The event aims to attract all levels of cycling ability to some of the most remarkable roads in Auckland. The courses wind through the Hunua Ranges, with stunning views of the Hauraki Gulf, tree-lined country roads and breathtaking sea views of Kawakawa Bay.

The 30km and 65km require a shuttle to the start line where the participants will ride to the finish line.

The 30km event starts at Orere Point while the 65km starts at Mangatangi. Participants will be shuttled to their startline with all distances finishing at the same location in Clevedon.

The 110km team event involves teams of three to six cyclists taking on the event with each rider still being eligible for general classification in the age group race.

All distances are about getting out there and having a go at a road cycling event in a safe, friendly environment. The event is limited to 1000 riders, ensuring a quality experience for all cyclists.

Event Director Tim Farmer said he is excited to offer new courses including the 65km and 110km team option.

“We aim to provide an experience for a range of different abilities - whether you want to be competitive or just want to have some fun.”

In 2019, Aaron Gate won the 110km elite category with a time of 02:33:21 while female elite winner Georgia Danford came in with a time of 02:55:38.









© Scoop Media

