Friday, 19 July 2019, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Winter Games NZ

Ice Hockey Tickets on Sale!

Winter Games NZ in association with the New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation, have announced the return of the Trans-Tasman Challenge; a three-test series of international ice hockey between New Zealand’s Ice Blacks and Australia’s Mighty Roos presented by Queenstown Resort College.

"We are excited to have the Trans-Tasman Challenge presented by Queenstown Resort College confirmed in the 2019 programme, and we look forward to some great New Zealand vs Australia rivalry in the heart of Queenstown as we join together in celebrating 10 years of excellence”, said Martin Toomey, Winter Games NZ CEO.

The 2019 Trans-Tasman Challenge brings together New Zealand and Australia, two great rival sporting nations, said Andy Mills, President of the NZIHF.

New Zealand and Australia last met at the 2018 Winter Games NZ with the teams previously having met at the 2009, 2011 and 2017 Winter Games NZ. Each country has won the three-test series twice, with the Ice Blacks winning in 2009 and 2018 and the Mighty Roos in 2011 and 2017.

This three-game test series promises action-packed, edge of your seat excitement with all the passion you would expect when there’s Trans-Tasman pride on the line. Gather your ice hockey friends and whanau together and support your team. Single and group tickets are available and don't forget to check out the merch so you can look the part!



