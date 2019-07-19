Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Postmodern Jukebox announce cast for NZ shows

Friday, 19 July 2019, 3:59 pm
Press Release: NicNak Media

Scott Bradlee announced today the spectacular cast that will be touring Australia and New Zealand in September and October 2019 as they bring back the roaring twenties on the Postmodern Jukebox ‘Welcome To The Twenties 2.0’ tour.

Fans will rejoice at the return of some of their favourite PMJ performers whilst welcoming some new faces to the stage. Enigmatic Casey Abrams takes on the role of MC and vocalist as he leads the show alongside fellow vocalists Aubrey Logan, Robyn Adele Anderson, Hannah Gill, Demi Remick and David Simmons Jr.

The PMJ band will once again be led by Adam Kubota (bass) and joined by Tom Jorgenson (drums), Jeremy Viner (woodwinds), PJ Floyd (Trombone) and Reggie Berg on piano.

Scott Bradlee handpicks the PMJ cast for each and every tour and the New Zealand / Australian cast is always filled with some of the most popular performers featured in the much-loved Postmodern Jukebox video clips.

“Each tour that we've brought to Australia and New Zealand has been completely unique, and for our biggest one yet we've put together a very special cast of some of my favorite performers for an all new version of our Welcome To The Twenties 2.0 tour, which has already hit the US and Europe," said Scott Bradlee.



PMJ cast members are also equally thrilled to be returning to Australia and New Zealand. Some will be performing in this region for the first time, while others have made multiple visits and always look forward to playing for fans across cities and towns Down Under.

“I'm very excited to be your host for Postmodern Jukebox's Australia and New Zealand Tour. The band and I will for sure have fun bringing jazz, love and raw talent to you in the audience. We look forward to feeling your energy as well!” said Casey Abrams.

Casey Abrams is not only a dynamic singer but he plays a mean bass and rocks a man-bun like no-one else. Casey features on videos such as Stacey’s Mom and Umbrella.

Aubrey Logan is a pop and jazz singer and won the Jury's First Place Award at the 2009 Shure-Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. Aubrey’s PMJ repertoire includes My Heart Will Go On and Bad Blood.

Robyn Adele Anderson is one of the founding PMJ performers and has had millions of views on videos such as Thrift Shop and Call Me Maybe.

Hannah Gill looks and sounds like she has just come off the stage from the speakeasy jazz cubs of the 1920s. She performs on videos for songs such as Somebody That I Used To Know and Crazy.

Demi Remick is an award-winning dancer and choreographer and will be tap dancing her way across the stage on this tour. Dave Simmons was the winner of the #PMJsearch2018 competition and makes his NZ/AU debut with PMJ on this tour.

"I am thrilled to get the chance to tour again with Postmodern Jukebox! I want to hold koalas, feed kangaroos, but mostly, play and sing my heart out with Postmodern Jukebox alongside our wonderful Australian and Kiwi fans!" said Aubrey Logan.

Ushering in the Twenty-Twenties, the famed time-twisting musical collective will circumnavigate the globe and prepare the world for a new decade with their Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour. Postmodern Jukebox creator Scott Bradlee hopes this new decade will see a return to the style and craftsmanship that typified the music of past generations.

Started by Scott Bradlee in 2009, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) have gone on to amass more than 1.2 billion YouTube views with 4 million subscribers, and have chalked up more than two million fans on Facebook. For the past half-decade, PMJ has toured the world, playing hundreds of shows to sold-out houses on six continents. They’ve also performed on showslike “Good Morning America,” topped iTunes and Billboard charts, and caught the attention of NPR Music, NBC News and a wide array of celebrity fans.

TOUR DATES – NEW ZEALAND 2019:

TAURANGA - Friday 11 October
- Addison Theatre

AUCKLAND - Saturday 12 October
- Great Hall

HAMILTON - Sunday 13 October
- Claudelands

NAPIER - Tuesday 15 October
- Municipal Theatre

PALMERSTON NORTH - Wednesday 16 October
- The Regent

WELLINGTON - Friday 18 October
- Opera House

CHRISTCHURCH - Saturday 19 October
- Isaac Theatre Royal

DUNEDIN - Sunday 20 October
- Regent Theatre

Tickets on sale now via www.tegdainty.com

