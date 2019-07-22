Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Concord Dawn celebrate 20 years with 1999 EP, out today

Monday, 22 July 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: Great Things


Listen to 1999


Monday 22 July, 2019- Following a packed out tour across New Zealand and in Rarotonga, drum and bass legends Concord Dawn, aka Evan Short (Kiljoy) and Matt Harvey (Matty C), share their first collaborative project in a decade, the four track EP 1999, out today on Klute's label Commercial Suicide.

The relationship with Klute is not a new one, he released Concord Dawn's 'Take Me Away' in 2002, and 2007's collaboration with Hungarian legend Chris.SU 'Sceam to the Stars/Ice Age' in 2007.

"The label has always been about forward thinking, melancholic, melodic, techno influenced drum and bass, and as soon as we made 'Acres, the first track we made together, we knew Commercial Suicide would be the logical home." says Matt.

"'Surgeon Wobble' is a on a bit of a deeper tip, '1999' has an old J Majik or Virus kind of vibe, and 'Fenris' is a bit more of a jungly/ravey affair. So there are a few flavours in there, but all referencing older drum and bass."

The EP and recent tour are the first in a decade from the original Concord Dawn pairing, with the shows receiving a rapturous response from fans - so much so that Concord Dawn will play two more shows in Auckland and Raglan next month.

According to Matt, it wasn't just the fans that had a good time:



"It was an absolute pleasure to play back to back for some of the most up for it crowds we have ever seen! Lots of people said it was a vibe they haven't felt in a long, long time and we were stoked to see a packed dancefloor with smiles on their faces when the lights came on. Looking forward to another couple of shows at the end of August before taking a break till next year."

1999 is out today via Commercial Suicide.
Concord Dawn 20th Anniversary Tour Part 2
30 August Raglan @ Yot Club
31 August Auckland @ Neck Of The Woods
Tickets on sale via Cosmic Ticketing

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Great Things on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Beating Aussies 52-51: Silver Ferns Win Netball World Cup

It's the first time New Zealand has lifted the World Championship trophy in 16 years and marks an impressive turnaround for the Ferns after last year's fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games. More>>

ALSO:

DOC Alert: Penguins Ignore Police, Return To Sushi Shop

Department of Conservation rangers are on high alert for 'penguin call-outs' after they've been spotted waddling around Wellington. Yesterday the little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wellington railway station, not once - but twice. More>>

Baldwin St's Steep Decline: Welsh Town Beats Dunedin For Steepest Street

Harlech, a sleepy town set in the hills of North Wales, boasts a beautiful seaside, a 13th century castle and stunning panoramic views. But the town can now add something else to the list - Harlech is officially the home of the world’s steepest street. More>>

ALSO:

Sport: England Wins Cricket World Cup After Super Over

New Zealand have cruelly lost the Cricket World Cup final after a Super Over - a decider more usually associated with the shorter Twenty20 format of the game. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 