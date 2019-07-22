Annual World Press Photo Exhibition



Rotary Club of Auckland presents

World Press Photo Exhibition

On now until this Sunday 28th July 2019, Auckland

Currently on show in the Level 6 Gallery Space at Smith and Caughey’s, the Auckland showcase of the World Press Photo Exhibition will soon be coming to a close this weekend. On display until Sunday 28 July before moving on to the next stop on a global tour, this will be the final chance to see the award-winning photographs up close and personal in New Zealand this year.

An annual celebration of incredible photo-journalism from stories published over the last year, many of the photographs presented in this exhibition highlight the immense effort and calibre needed to shoot in all manner of extreme locations and environments. One such image that reflects how photographers test their limits in order to capture an amazing moment of time is Ingo Arndt’s (GER) raw and wild photo taken of a male Puma in pursuit of a female on heat. Following the pair in Torres del Paine, Patagonia, Chile, which is believed to be home to the highest concentration of Pumas in the world, led Arndt to the top of a rocky cliff, perched precariously in the mountains with the fearsome predators.

This spectacular showcase that is the WORLD PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION is brought to Auckland thanks to the Rotary Club of Auckland and all profits from tickets will be going to support their chosen charities. Don’t miss out on this exceptional portrayal of our diverse world. Showing in Auckland until 28th July.







World Press Photo Exhibition 2019

On now until Sunday 28 July 2019

Level 6, Smith and Caughey’s, 253-261 Queen Street

Monday – Sunday, times vary

School, group bookings, and corporate hosting opportunities available

Weekdays $15 / Students $12 (weekdays) / Weekends $20

World Press Photo receives support from the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

www.worldpressphotoexhibitionauckland.nz

www.aucklandrotary.org.nz

