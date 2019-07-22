Last minute drama sees points shared



The first win of the season continues to prove elusive for both Wellington United and their opponents on Saturday, fellow strugglers, Wairarapa United

Both teams had picked up just two points from two draws so far this season and this game could have been crucial in deciding relegation. In the end both teams are in the same position, just with an extra point to show for their efforts.

Wairarapa United coach, Corey Chelttelburgh said the game summed up their season, there were some parts where they played lovely football and there were parts were they played some awful football. It is a statement that could be applied to Wellington United as well. Wairarapa opened the scoring when a defensive lapse from the Diamonds allowed Josh Rudman to break away and slot the ball into the back of the net.

Shortly after Diamonds suffered a blow when Bart Oosterbrooek was felled by a challenge that resulted in him having to be taken to hospital. Surprisingly despite the excellent positioning of the referee he didn't see anything wrong with the challenge and had allowed play to continue on.

In the 25th minute Diamonds leveled the score when Wairarapa keeper, Scott Morris, couldn't reach a Robin Sauvagnac free kick and under pressure from Michael McCutcheon, Noah Boyce bundled the ball over his own goal line.

Wairarapa United could probably have had a couple of more had it not been for the good saves made by Crawford Plenderleith in the Diamonds goal, they did get a second just before half time through Mark Hemi.







The second half was fairly even and when a cracking 20 meter strike from Tom Fourteau evened up the scores at 2-2, It looked as if that was the way it would remain. However as with the reverse fixture earlier in the season, this game was going right down to the wire. Wellington United thought they had snatched a win when in the 91st minute Luke Bayliss managed to beat Scott Morris to the ball and poke it over the line. Wairarapa threw everything forward and when a long clearance from the keeper was allowed to bounce it made it into the penalty area. Wairarapa attacker Paul Ifill was chasing it and was bought down. He converted the penalty and it was 3-3. Straight from the kick off Diamonds managed to get a shot away and just as it looked as if it was going in it hit the underside of the bar and bounced away and it was to be the last action of the match.

The result leaves Wellington United in bottom place due to a much worse goal difference and only three games, against Stop Out, Western Suburbs & Miramar Rangers, to pick up points to avoid relegation.

