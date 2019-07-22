SPCA’s sweetest day returns to help animals in need

22 July 2019: SPCA is recruiting Kiwi bakers and cake-lovers to dust off their aprons and bake for animals in need for its annual Cupcake Day fundraiser on 5 August.

Cupcake Day has been supported by Kiwis for eleven years, collectively raising $2.6 million to help the 41,000 animals that come through SPCA’s doors each year in desperate need of care, shelter and veterinary treatment.

It’s a fun and interactive event and one of SPCA’s key fundraisers. The charity is encouraging keen bakers, workplaces, friends and schools to get stuck into the kitchen and whip up a cupcake storm.

SPCA’s CEO Andrea Midgen is encouraging New Zealanders to register for this year’s Cupcake Day, raising much-needed donations to help animals who are not able to speak for themselves.

“Our need for funding continues to increase and donations are the only way we can help the animals that need us. Cupcake Day makes a huge difference in giving countless animals a second chance at life.”

“The simple act of baking cupcakes makes an enormous positive impact on the lives of needy animals and we are so grateful to all the animal lovers who bake for a good cause every year. Without their generous donations and time, we’d struggle to help rescue and rehabilitate the thousands of animals we see each year.”

To put it into perspective, here’s a breakdown of what each cupcake selling for $5 each can contribute to:

• 6 cupcakes can give shelter, a bed and blankets to a cat or dog in need

• 15 cupcakes will help a sick and injured animal receive a veterinary examination

• 77 cupcakes will help find a dog a new, loving home.







SPCA aims to fundraise $300,000 through this year’s Cupcake Day. These funds will be used across the country to aid in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need.

How to take part:

It’s easy to get involved in SPCA’s 11th annual Cupcake Day. You can register to bake and sell as an individual, team or school at www.spcacupcakeday.co.nz

After registering, you’ll receive plenty of ideas, recipes, inspiration and tips to make your event special. The SPCA encourages Cupcake Day participants to use SPCA Blue Tick approved eggs in their baking. Remember to share photos of your mouth-watering creations on the SPCA’s Facebook page at @RoyalNZSPCA and on Instagram at @spcanz using the hashtag #SPCACupcakeDay and #BakeaDifference.



For the third year, The Coffee Club is supporting the SPCA as Cupcake Day’s major sponsor. In 2018 they raised $30,000 and the aim to do the same again this year by selling cupcakes in their stores nationwide.



ENDS

© Scoop Media

