Many more of our authentic NZ stories to be revealed

22 July 2019



Important New Zealand stories revealing many different perspectives will be told with the latest funding from NZ On Air for factual content.

The story of Greg King, one of New Zealand’s most successful criminal lawyers will be told in a one-off docudrama for TVNZ 1 in Friend To The Friendless, while a second docudrama will look back from #MeToo to the history of sexual politics, sexual harassment and social change in New Zealand.

High-rating series Cold Case will be back for another season, dusting off Police files and hoping to solve some of our most enduring unsolved crimes. The ever-popular Country Calendar will be back as will Anika Moa, who is on a mission to reunite some of NZ’s favourite bands – but do they want to be together again?

Survival is a strong theme in a number of documentaries – two looking at survivors of the Mosque attacks piecing their lives back together post March 15, one series tackles escaping domestic violence, and another dealing with miscarriage. Nigel Latta is back with a new series Kids – An Instruction Manual which could well be a survival guide for parents.

More hard stories will be tackled including the trauma of Māori children incarcerated and abused in state care, and the scientists fighting to tackle vital environmental concerns such as sea level rise, fresh water and water protection.

“As we celebrate our 30th year I am constantly in awe of the screen production sector, who continue to produce insightful, challenging factual content to engage New Zealanders,” says Jane Wrightson CEO of NZ On Air.







“That we can support such a diverse slate of projects, and that audiences still demand and appreciate these stories, is the strength of public media in New Zealand,” she continued.

Other projects funded in this round include a continuation of Regional Media support, alongside the recent announcement of a new initiative to boost civic journalism further, with eight local democracy reporters. Where those reporters will be working will be announced shortly.

Funding decisions

New

Friend To The Friendless, 1 x 66 mins, Production Shed TV for TVNZ 1, up to $1,095,385. The story of criminal lawyer Greg King, who defended Ewen Macdonald in one of New Zealand’s most notorious court cases.

Project Six, 1 x 67 mins Emmeline Pictures for TVNZ 1, up to $1,078,741. A docudrama that looks back from #MeToo to the history of sexual politics, sexual harassment and social change in NZ.

Munted, 7 x 8 mins, Fairfax NZ for Stuff, up to $36,490. A first person analysis and alternative history of the Canterbury earthquakes, aftermath and recovery.

The Definitive History of New Zealand Hip Hop, 6 x 30 mins podcast, MediaWorks Radio for Mai FM, up to $49,800. Hip Hop pioneer DJ Sir-vere delves deep into the history of Hip Hop in NZ.

He’ll Be Right, 6 x 20 mins, Bird Of Paradise Productions for Stuff, up to $74,666. A podcast and multimedia series exploring masculinity and how to be a modern man.

Our Air Force – Then & Now, 1 x 46 mins, Homegrown Television for Prime, up to $126,621. The joy and jeopardy of NZ military pilots, from then (WW2) to now. For ANZAC day 2020.

Help Is On The Way, 1 x 45 mins, Whisky Tango Foxtrot for Prime, up to $139,325. The unforgettable story of 36 people trapped on the upper floors of the Grand Chancellor Hotel after the February 22nd, 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Nine Bullets, 7 x 6 mins, Frank Film for Stuff, up to $161,342. What is it like to be shot nine times and live? Temei survived the March 15th terror attack but now must recover from his injuries, cope with his grief and try to keep his business afloat.

Misconceptions, 10 x 6 mins, Digital Alchemist for NZ Herald, up to $169,182. A myth-busting webseries that aims to educate will equip people with the tools they need when they or their loved ones experience miscarriage.

We Are One – The Mosque Attacks One Year On, 1 x 44 mins, Paua Productions for TVNZ 1, up to $174,805. The story of some of those most affected by the Mosque attacks in their first year after the event, as they adjust to the inevitable changes brought into their lives.

The Māori Economy, 10 x 6 mins, Hinge Productions for Newsroom NZ, up to $179,401. The Māori economy, how it works and who it works for. Go beyond the headlines to see how this $50 billion entity functions.

Deported, 10 x 40 mins, Ponsonby Productions for NZ Herald, up to $179,999. John Keir investigates the 650 people forcibly removed from NZ each year, and the human reality of protecting our borders.

Te Mana O Te Wai – The Power Of Water, 3 x 15 mins, Magnolia Lowe Film Communications for Newsroom NZ, up to $180,734. This investigative series looks at the work of three leading NZ researchers as they tackle sea level rise, fresh water and water protection.

Hurting, 10 x 12 mins, Magnetic Pictures for Stuff, up to $217,585. A domestic abuse survivor who suffered a horrific attack talks with other victims in a web series that looks at the way out of abusive relationships.

The Lost Children Of Aotearoa, 3 x 60 mins, Awa Films for Māori Television, up to $295,000. The story of the impact of Māori children being incarcerated and abused in state care.

Kids – An Instruction Manuel With Nigel Latta, 6 x 23 mins, Ruckus Media for TVNZ 1, up to $595,382. Nigel Latta uses clinical psychology and the latest science to give parents an ‘instruction manual’ for raising kids.

Anika Moa – Together Again, 8 x 24 mins, Rogue Productions for TVNZ OnDemand, up to $627,839. Anika is on a mission to reunite some of our favourite bands, bringing them back together again to perform one of their big hits, while giving them the full Moa experience.

Returning

Cold Case 2, 8 x 44 mins, Screentime NZ for TVNZ 1, up to $1,042,207. A team of specialist detectives re-investigate some of New Zealand’s most chilling unsolved murders.

The Side Eye 2, 12 x 6 mins, Hex Work for The Spinoff, up to $45,522. An online animated series that explores some of New Zealand’s trickiest conversations in an accessible and easy-to-share way.

Frame 2, 6 x 15 mins, Wrestler for The Spinoff, up to $283,000.

A filmmaker-driven short documentary series examining current affairs and contemporary life in New Zealand.

Demolition NZ 2, 10 x 22 mins, Broadcast Media for Prime, up to $319,150. Going behind the barriers, meeting the people, and bringing the drama of deconstruction to your screens.

Country Calendar 2020, 40 x 23 mins, TVNZ for TVNZ 1, up to $573,537. The iconic series of portraits of New Zealanders who make their living from the land or sea.

Regional

Frank – Changing South 2 (Christchurch), TBC x 5 mins, Frank Film for Stuff, up to $340,000.

Haukainga (Northland), 80 x 3 mins, Te Reo Irirangi O Te Hiku O Te Ika (Inc), up to $200,000.

Local Focus 2019/2020 (4 regions), 320 x 3 mins, Very Nice Productions Ltd for NZ Herald, up to $400,000.

Southern Lens (Queenstown), TBC x 7 mins, Southern Community Media Trust for Crux,up to $200,000.

The South Today 2019/2020 (Dunedin), TBC x 1 min, Allied Press for Allied Press, up to $400,000.



ends

© Scoop Media

