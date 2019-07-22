Toastmaster's Clubs Battle Over Debate

22 July 2019, (Flying Start Toastmasters) - Two Auckland Toastmasters’ clubs, Flying Start and Daybreak Leadership, are set to battle their long history of public speaking skills in a debate.

Flying Start Toastmasters has been a popular breakfast Toastmaster’s club for over 30 years.

Daybreak Leadership Toastmasters was born out of Flying Start thirty one years ago in 1988.

Three decades later, both clubs are still going strong and have decided to revisit their roots in order to form stronger bonds between the clubs and expand Toastmasters’ community engagement.

The Debate will be an entertaining evening with two teams of experienced Toastmasters who will put their wits against each other across two different topics, chosen by each respective club.

There will also be an opportunity for six random members of the audience to make some impromptu points to contribute to the debate.

The public is invited to attend this historic debate, being held at St Cuthbert’s College on Monday July 29.

Toastmasters is a worldwide programme for anyone interested in improving their leadership and communication skills. This happens in a safe, supportive club environment which provides the opportunity to both practice speaking in front of a group, and how to effectively evaluate and provide constructive feedback.

Flying Start vs Daybreak: Toastmasters Debate

Monday 29 July

6:30pm-9pm

St Cuthbert’s College

Tickets $20 at the door.

RSVP https://www.facebook.com/events/286996618901105/

