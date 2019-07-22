Tauranga welcomes first ever Food, Wine and Music Festival



Tauranga’s inaugural Tauranga Food, Wine and Music Festival will take place on 23 November 2019 at Wharepai Domain.

Combining three things Kiwis love – good food, wine and music – the Festival is set to showcase some of New Zealand’s yummiest cuisine, wine and beverages.

Festival organisers, local residents, Natasha Thomas and Michael Beacall were motivated to put on the family-friendly event to bring New Zealanders together in the heart of Tauranga.

“Being a foodie at heart, good food and wine has always been a passion of mine. I love going to culinary and music events where there is the opportunity to enjoy new tastes, brands, music and experiences,” says Thomas.

The Tauranga Food, Wine and Music Festival will be an opportunity for local businesses and food and beverage outlets from around the country to come together in the Bay of Plenty to showcase or launch their products in a special way.

Festival attendees will be entertained by local musicians throughout the day. The full line-up will be announced next month, however, The Native Poms and The Vegas Brown Band are a few bands confirmed to be playing.

Tickets went on sale on 1 July 2019 and are available online through Eventfinda, Eventbrite, through selected outlets throughout the Bay of Plenty. Prices start at $29.95. Get in quick as there are only 6000 tickets available!

All exhibitor stalls have been filled, with exciting wineries, breweries, restaurants, cafes, food trucks and catering companies coming board to showcase their products at this fantastic event.







“I’ve watched the growth in the region and I felt it was the perfect time to introduce an event like this to the area,” adds Thomas.

“We look forward to welcoming Bay of Plenty locals, and people from further afield to this unique event!”

For more information visit: www.taurangafwm.co.nz

Tickets: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/tauranga-food-wine-and-music-festival/tauranga

