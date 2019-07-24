First teaser for Taika Waititi's JOJO RABBIT released

We wake this morning to exciting news! Today we’re very pleased to release the brand new teaser trailer for Taika Waititi’s upcoming anti-hate satire, JOJO RABBIT, ahead of its release in New Zealand on October 24.

In addition, it has also been announced this morning that the film will have its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Writer director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt For The Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis), whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.

JOJO RABBIT will be distributed in New Zealand by 20th Century Fox.

JOJO RABBIT opens in New Zealand Cinemas October 24









