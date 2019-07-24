Milk! Records artist jade imagine announce debut NZ tour

jade imagine

NZ Tour

Thursday, 29th August 2019

Caroline, Te Aro, Wellington – NZ

Ticket: https://justtheticketnz.com/events/446e8588-7988-c797-d5cb-7a7554d4df01#get-tickets

Friday, 30th August 2019

The Others Way, Karangahape Rd, Auckland – NZ

Ticket: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10426/The-Others-Way.utr



Saturday, 31st August 2019

Leigh Sawmill Café, Leigh – NZ

Ticket: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10754/Jade-Imagine.utr

Sunday, 1st September 2019

Blue Smoke, Christchurch – NZ

Ticket: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10753/Jade-Imagine.utr

Introducing Milk! Records artist, jade imagine as they announce their first tour of Aotearoa, New Zealand surrounding their recently announced appearance at The Other's Way Festival in Auckland. Anticipation will be high as the Melbourne trio's sound has been described as "supremely intelligent guitar pop" by Clash Magazine and "smart, meandering and beautiful evocative" by Golden Flake Paint.







jade imagine will bring with them their debut album Basic Love which is set for release on Friday 2nd August via Milk! Records / Rhythmethod. The band has released three singles from the upcoming record, the latest is single and video for 'The News'. Watch below.

Emotionally dictated by the wit and noir of songwriter and lead singer Jade McInally, jade imagine is a band that seamlessly fuses together elements of synthwave and art-rock, with a signature style of bleak pop and contemplative new-wave.

Following the release of their debut EP What The Fuck Was I Thinking on Milk! Records in 2017, jade imagine has played an incredible run of support slots including shows with The Pretenders (UK), Angel Olsen (US), Benjamin Booker (US), Lucy Dacus (US), and most recently indie folk-pop darling Stella Donnelly (AU).

2019 continues to be jade imagine’s biggest year yet. In addition to signing to Milk! Records (co-founded by Jen Cloher and Courtney Barnett) for Australia & New Zealand, jade imagine recently inked a deal with the Marathon Artists label (UK home to Tiny Ruins, Courtney Barnett, Pond, Jen Cloher, Jagwar Ma & more) for the rest of the world.

'The News' for jade imagine is nothing but good news!

jade imagine - The News

Shareable Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=xY6-vvRqNYo

