Emotional Oranges Announces Debut Show For NZ
EMOTIONAL ORANGES
ANNOUNCES DEBUT SHOW FOR
NEW ZEALAND THIS SEPTEMBER
FAST
FACTS:
• The band have accumulated more than 30 million streams globally
• Current focus single ‘Personal’
• Debut album The Juice: Vol. I has garnered critical acclaim and a cult like following
• Identity of the duo is unknown
• Band have played a total of 7 live shows
Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring are thrilled to confirm a debut show in Auckland this September for LA based R&B duo Emotional Oranges. Fans at this show will be the first people in New Zealand to catch a glimpse of the identities behind this incredible act.
Not much is known about the people behind Emotional Oranges, but it has been speculated that when Adele’s vocal coach and Drake’s engineer met at a bat mitzvah in 2017, the band was instantly born.
Publicly championed by Michelle Obama and Guy Fieri, the duo’s mix of funky bass, break-beat drums and jazzy guitars creates a refreshing, retro sound with futuristic undertones.
Their first single, ‘Motion’ was made the official theme song for RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018 and later released on their debut album The Juice Vol. I. The project also features ‘Personal’ and ‘Good To Me’, which is accompanied by a video performance piece encapsulating a tumultuous relationship.
Since its release earlier this year, the album has gathered a cult following, generating over 30 million streams globally, gaining critical acclaim from celebrated voices in music around the world.
‘The sultry, nighttime R&B group's affinity for The Weeknd, Sade and The XX fuses together in their sound, giving them a nostalgic, solemn feel, while they create an inescapable groove.’ - Noisey
‘The Juice: Vol 1 is the first full-length project from the formidable group, encased in a cracked veneer of glossy apricot tones.’ - The Line Of Best Fit
‘Emotional Oranges sound like pure euphoria, with love songs caked in the ecstasy of a retro groove.’ - New Yorker
Emotional Oranges have played a total of seven live performances in Toronto, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, Amsterdam and London, all the while keeping their identities concealed.
How do they do it? Come to the shows to find out.
VIDEO: 'Personal' by Emotional Oranges
EMOTIONAL
ORANGES
NEW ZEALAND
SEPTEMBER 2019
Presented by Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/emotionaloranges
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 24 July (2pm NZST)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 26 July (2pm NZST)
Wednesday 11 September
Neck Of The Woods | Auckland, NZ
18+
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only
through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
The Juice: Vol
I
Emotional Oranges
Album out now through Avant Garden
The Juice: Vol I
tracklist:
1. Motion
2. Personal
3. Hold You Back
4. Someone Else
5. Good To Me
6. Built That Way
7. Unless You're Drowning
8. Corners Of My Mind