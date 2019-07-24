Blue River Baby Release their Debut Album On The 26th

From Blue River Baby, a band well known for their epic energy, live shows and exceptional musicianship, comes their self-titled debut album, released on July 26th. Originally drawn together for their combined love of making music to move and connect people, Blue River Baby produce a unique, organic, rocking sound, making the album and their live shows, second to none! Blue River Baby will also be taking their 8 track debut album on the road throughout September on their national album release tour!

The debut album, Blue River Baby, pulls together an epic group of groove monsters and a heavenly songbird delivering a unique, addictive sound with brilliant results. With three singles under their belt and more to come, the talent and strength of its members and their solid diversity of musical appeal, really shines through. Blue River Baby have produced an album that takes fans on a journey with a purpose!

In what may possibly be a World first Blue River Baby managed to work in with the local landfill recycling centre and saved hundreds of perfectly re-usable jewel CD Cases from being thrown away. These were then sorted reconditioned and packed at Fireflower records, Wellington for Worldwide distribution

‘Blue River Baby’ is an expertly produced, powerful infusion of vintage rock with elements of funk dub, soul, ska and reggae. From first single, Black Yard Town, a laid-back grooving ska reggae number, drawing on their New Zealand Roots, through to Walk of Shame, a track that resonates with music lovers the world over, taking revellers on a ‘big night out’!

The title track, Blue River Baby, the third single off the album, and their most morally conscious, really shows songbird Dianna Ross like Vocalist, Ivy Padilla, at her best. Recalling a time when our rivers ran clear & clean, this was also much of the inspiration for the band’s name.







Staunchly proud of their strong environmental and socially conscious beliefs, views that come through in their music time and again and displayed clearly in the viral clip for Vigilante Panda, instilling a message of love and antibullying, free hugs abound, inspired by Vocalist Ivy ..

“In broad daylight Ivy Padilla (Panda) lead vocalist of BRB stumbled upon a man attacking another in Willis Street, Wellington. She stood up to the attacker and gave him a high pitched vocal blast in the ear. The assailant freaked out and took off. That night we wrote Vigilante Panda.”

This hardworking six-piece are Ivy Padilla (Panda) Lead vocals, Cam Crawford Keys and vocals, Jason Hotton Drums, Dave Bamford Bass, Matt Fitzpatrick Guitar, John Gualter Sax and woodwinds. Bound by their passion of psychedelic rock, reggae, funk, soul and roots, individually they’ve played on charting albums, toured in bands, appeared in block buster films, worked as pro gigging and session musicians and played on some of the biggest stages and festivals in NZ and overseas.

The band kicked off 2019 with their biggest gig yet, as main headline act for NYE in Nelson where they delivered an electric 75-minute set of originals to 20,000 party revellers keeping them on their feet well into 2019. They have had multiple tracks in the Top 20 iTunes Chart here and in the UK, Number 1’s on the RnB Chart and solid support from New Zealand’s indie radio & music community.

The Album is being released under their independent Wellington Label, Fire Flower Records. It was engineered & recorded live & mixed by Dr Lee Prebble at his Surgery Studios in Newtown, Wellington with mastering from Mike Gibson of Munki Studio. The name Blue River Baby is a lament, referring to a time when our rivers ran clear and clean.

Blue River Baby National Album Release Tour

• Raglan 13th Sept – Yot Club

• Auckland 14th Sept – Galatos

• Nelson 27th Sept – East St Café

• Christchurch 28th – Wunderbar

• Wellington 6th Oct – Jack Hackett’s



