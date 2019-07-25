Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bonus Payment Confirmed for World Champion Silver Ferns

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

25 July, 2019

The Silver Ferns Netball World Cup partners have joined together to ensure the Silver Ferns team receive a bonus payment for their achievements in winning the 2019 Netball World Cup.

SKY Sport, ANZ, MYOB and PUMA have all contributed to a payment that will see the players receive a bonus of $25,000 each.

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie said it was a great feeling to be able to reward players for their extraordinary efforts in lifting the trophy for the first time in 16 years.

“We are so thankful to our wonderful partners for both their ongoing support of the Silver Ferns and the sport, and coming together to provide this financial boost in recognition of our world champions,” Wyllie said.

“Netball New Zealand works tirelessly to increase the financial resourcing of the game and our players which is not an easy task. Elite players continue to work relentlessly for their love of the game without expectations of high remuneration, but this is a huge step forward and we are very grateful to our partners, who we could not do this without.”

SKY Sport brought the Netball World Cup to New Zealanders via SKY Sport, Prime and FanPass as the International Netball Federation’s official broadcast partner in New Zealand. Their contribution to the bonus payment is significant.

MYOB is the Principal Partner of the Silver Ferns and ANZ has invested approximately $30 million over the past decade to help grow the sport of netball in New Zealand from grassroots through to elite level. PUMA came onboard in 2018 as official Silver Ferns and Netball New Zealand apparel supplier. All three partners feature on the Silver Ferns playing dress.



The next chance to see the world champion Silver Ferns in action is during the four-Test Constellation Cup against Australia in October, with the series live and exclusive on SKY Sport.

The New Zealand leg of the Constellation Cup sees the two sides in action at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch (Sunday 13 Oct) and Spark Arena in Auckland (Wednesday 16 Oct), with tickets on sale now.

ALSO:

