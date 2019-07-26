Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Troy Kingi announces Holy Colony Burning Acres Album Tour

Friday, 26 July 2019, 8:39 am
Press Release: The Label

Today, Troy Kingi announced that will be taking his critically ac-claimed, politically conscious, deep roots album Holy Colony Burning Acres to three major cities this September.

Thursday, September 26th Tuning Fork, Auckland
Friday, September 27th, Blue Smoke, Christchurch
Saturday, September 28th, San Fran, Wellington

Tickets onsale 12 pm Wednesday 31 July from Ticketmaster.

Holy Colony Burning Acres is the third instalment of Troy Kingi’s aspirational 10|10|10 Se-ries (ten albums in ten genres in ten years).

Featuring a new incarnation of his band the Upperclass, the al-bum delves into the dark corners of worldly Indigenous politics, namely colonisation and its (c)rippling effects on today’s social climate.

A stark contrast to the space psychedelia of Kingi’s sophomore offering Shake Your Skinny Ass All The Way To Zygertron, Holy Colony Burning Acres is a motivated commentary on Indigeneity wrapped in an electrifyingly 70s-styled deep roots/reggae offering reminiscent of such bands as The Abyssinians, The Upsetters and The Congos. A hard-hitting exploration of major issues facing Indigenous peoples all around the world through Kingi’s distinctive sonic quality, vocal style and poetry, all underscored with empathic Marley-inspired political consciousness.



"Troy Kingi is quickly turning into a national treasure of Aotearoa".
- Radio13

"From the short opening karanga/address of The Tower of Babel (a sound collage with multiple voices cutting across each other) to the simple acoustic ballad Truganini at the end, this is impressive on every level". - Elsewhere.co.nz

"He's got some studio chops, he's got music chops, he's really, really, really good. It sounds like he knows everything there is to know about reggae. He's eloquent and this is righteous stuff. If you like reggae at all, even if you don't I think you'll love it" - The AM Show.


ALSO:

