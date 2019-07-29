Arts Festival’s readers and writers programme gets new name

Nelson Arts Festival’s readers and writers programme gets a new name and a new schedule

Nelson Arts Festival is excited to announce that its readers and writers programme has a new name – Pukapuka Talks, which will be held on four consecutive days over Labour Weekend, from 25 to 28 October.

Key Dates:

- 7 August: Programme announced for the 2019 Nelson Arts Festival

- 8 August: Full programme online at www.nelsonartsfestival.nz Pick up a free Festival guide at Nelson i-SITE, Nelson City Council Customer Service Centre, Page & Blackmore, Elma Turner Library plus many cafes and retail spaces throughout the region

- 18–28 October: Nelson Arts Festival 2019

- 18 October: Mask Parade & Carnivale

- 25–28 October: Pukapuka Talks

With its new name and new schedule, Pukapuka Talks is the South Island’s largest annual gathering of writers and readers in one location, with 12 events featuring more than 30 writers, commentators, activists, publishers and peanut butter-makers. For the first time, the Top of the South’s pre-eminent literary event takes place over four consecutive days (rather than two separate weekends) at Founders Heritage Park, making it easier for audiences to fully immerse themselves into everything the programme has to offer.







Nelson Arts Festival is incredibly pleased to have Page & Blackmore back as the major sponsor for the event for the 11th year running. As per previous years, Page & Blackmore will host the ever-popular pop-up Festival Bookstore onsite at Founders Heritage Park.

Festival Director Charlie Unwin says, “We’re delighted to embrace Te Reo Māori with the word pukapuka (Māori for book) as part of our title, and we are making an ongoing commitment to ensuring our programme is diverse and inclusive. 2019 marks the Festival’s 25th anniversary and the 20th year writers have featured in the line-up, and we know we’re going from strength to strength in our aim to present stimulating, entertaining and unforgettable programmes.”

One of the headliners for this year’s programme is our much-loved national literary taonga, Witi Ihimaera. Ihimaera will be talking about his forthcoming memoir, Native Son (Penguin, Sept 2019), with acclaimed RNZ broadcaster Guyon Espiner. A continuation of his award-winning Maori Boy (Penguin, 2014), Native Son follows Ihimaera through his triumphs and failures at school and university, searching for love and purpose, finding his voice and identity, becoming our first published Maori novelist, and putting a secret past to rest.

Ihimaera is looking forward to his return to Nelson, reminiscing on the region’s natural beauty, as well as the “strong, proud, Māori welcome from the Festival crew” he received on his arrived at the 2016 festival, where he spoke to a sell-out audience.

In regard to what audiences can expect from Ihimaera’s session, he says he is delighted to be joining Espiner on stage and anything is up for grabs. “With me, what you see is what you get, and the topics and issues will depend on the day,” says Ihimaera. “I’m a spontaneous speaker so I don’t plan things ahead. In fact, Nelson will be the first festival at which I am talking about Native Son.”

Pukapuka Talks Coordinator Kerry Sunderland says that this year’s programme features a hearty balance of fiction, poetry, memoir and narrative non-fiction from some of Aotearoa’s best established and emerging authors. “It’s a wonderful honour to be able to welcome writers of Witi’s calibre – he is rightly one of New Zealand’s most respected writers. And we’re also particularly thrilled to be bringing some of Aotearoa’s exciting new literary talents to Nelson, as well as offering an evening event at NMIT that will provide practical support and encouragement for aspiring writers.”

Page & Blackmore Pukapuka Talks

- 25–28 October at Founders Heritage Park

- Full programme announced on Wednesday 7 August

- Tickets on sale from Thursday 8 August at www.nelsonartsfestival.nz, Theatre Royal Nelson and all TicketDirect outlets

- Pukapuka Passes – special deals for multiple sessions

Nelson Arts Festival is one of Nelson’s favourite annual events, attracting thousands of people to see its programme of shows, events, talks and Mask Parade & Carnivale.



