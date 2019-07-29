Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tommy And The Fallen Horses announce new album and shows

Monday, 29 July 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Lucy Ewen Publicity

After a five year hiatus, New Zealand band Tommy And The Fallen Horses today announced their sophomore album, Openhearts, as well as two supporting shows in Auckland and Wellington.

An Alt-Country, Indie-Pop and Folk-Rock group, Tommy And The Fallen Horses is undeniably one of the most compelling groups to emerge from Aotearoa’s rich musical landscape in the past decade.

Fronted by singer-songwriter Tommy Benefield, the band’s first album Isolation Is The New Party received rave reviews and featured in the Top 10 on the indie charts. Several of the songs also received airplay on radio and featured on Outrageous Fortune and Shortland Street.

With 13 lively new tracks, Openhearts was produced by Geoff Maddock, the mastermind behind Goldenhorse’s Riverhead album.

Openhearts represents a deeply personal journey for Benefield, who says: “It is unquestionably the most important album of my life and most certainly the best. It is the most significant achievement of my life, second only to kicking drugs, raising two beautiful gifted children and creating the love I have with my wife Nicola.

“I am incredibly grateful to have made it, honoured to have been so overwhelmingly supported by those who made it with me, and humbled to have been so lucky as to get these songs, so significant to me, so beautifully realised to share with the world. Whatever may come, this album makes me truly proud,” he adds.



The album will be released on September 13 this year.

Tommy And The Fallen Horses will also play two live shows at Wellington’s Meow on September 12 and at Auckland’s Anthology on September 27.

“We’re really stoked to be doing two gigs around the album’s release. It’s been ages since we took to the stage, but we’re looking forward to bringing the new tracks - and some from the first album - to Kiwis,” Benefield says.

DATES AND INFORMATION:
Openhearts will be released on September 13. To pre-order, head to iTunes.
• The album’s first single, Daylight, will be released on August 16.
Tommy And The Fallen Horses - live show information:
• September 12, 2019 - Meow, Wellington
• September 27, 2019 - Anthology, Auckland
To order tickets, head to:
Wellington - Just The Ticket
Auckland - Under The Radar
www.tommyandthefallenhorses.com | Follow on Facebook

