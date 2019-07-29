Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness announces NZ tour

TEG Dainty and Nice Events are excited to announce that Emmy-nominated television personality, podcaster and hairstylist to the stars, Jonathan Van Ness, will bring his Road to Beijing world tour to New Zealand in February 2020.

Tour dates:

Sunday 16 February, 2020 - The Civic, Auckland

Tuesday 18 February, 2020 - Town Hall, Christchurch

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday 2 August at 2.00pm (local time) from www.tegdainty.com.



As the star of the Emmy-nominated web series Gay of Thrones, and the Emmy-winning reality show Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness has become known in the entertainment industry for his fabulous, unstoppable energy.

For the first time, he will bring that energy to the stand-up stages in Australia and New Zealand in February 2020, with his unforgettable live show, serving cirque-du-so-gay-realness between stand-up sets so good your face will be in need of a massage from all the smiling. It’s all inspired by his ongoing attempt - and lifelong obsession - to become a figure-skating prodigy just in time for the next Olympic cycle, which just so happens to be in 2022 in Beijing!

The Emmy-nominated television personality, podcaster, and hairstylist to the stars can be seen starring on Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning reboot series “Queer Eye,” where he shines as the show’s groomer, hair guru and self-care advocate. In addition to “Queer Eye,” Jonathan starred on the Emmy-nominated series “Gay of Thrones,” (Funny or Die) a witty social commentary series recapping HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Launched in 2013, the series just wrapped its seventh and final season and garnered Emmy nominations in 2016 and 2018 for ‘Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.’







Jonathan also continues to work on his passion project, his podcast “Getting Curious,” a weekly exploration of all the things Jonathan is curious about. The podcast was listed as one of the Top Podcasts of 2018 by Time Magazine, and recently won the iHeart Radio Award for Best LGBTQ Podcast. 2018 was a breakthrough year for Jonathan, who realised two new passions - for the arts of stand-up comedy and figure skating. Jonathan is currently on his first worldwide comedy tour “Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing” where he is going for comedy gold! Most recently, Jonathan announced that his revelatory memoir, OVER THE TOP, will be released in September 24, 2019.

