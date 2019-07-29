Habitat home repair gets a $1M boost

29 July 2019

Habitat for Humanity’s essential home repair work for low and moderate income families has received an unprecedented $1M boost from Bank of New Zealand (BNZ).

Habitat for Humanity Auckland General Manager Conrad LaPointe said the charity had been looking at ways to help more homeowners access essential repair work when BNZ responded with a $1 million interest-free credit line.

LaPointe said with over 200 repairs completed during the past year in the North Island, the credit line was critical to help Habitat meet increasing demand. Habitat undertakes all trades work, and homeowners pay Habitat back at no interest over up to five years.

“We have seen incredible growth in this area of helping whanau achieve a decent place to live through making necessary and critical repairs to their own homes,” Lapointe said.

The programme’s focus is on weathertightness, structural elements, plumbing and electricity, heating and accessibility. Lapointe said this work “ranges from disability access ramps to rewiring a home, installing a heat pump or even replacing roofing.” He added that the repair work helped to “extend and preserve a home’s habitability for the future.”

“Often we are working in a house which is home to the third or fourth generation from the same whānau, and they have a very real need and right to remain living there, despite an obvious need for repair.”

“We are very thankful that BNZ recognises the importance of this work, and has decided to make this facility available for us to help more people achieve and preserve a decent place to live.”







BNZ GM Community Finance and Sustainability, Craig Moffat said “At BNZ, our purpose is to help New Zealanders be good with money so they can do great things with it, and we are committed to making a difference in New Zealand’s financial wellbeing with real and tangible ways.

“We see this partnership with Habitat for Humanity as doing just that. The $1 million interest and fee-free line of credit will mean they have the resources and capital to help deliver these great services to even more New Zealanders, and even more quickly.”

Habitat for Humanity home repair is currently available in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, with plans to expand through New Zealand. More details can be found by visiting Habitat’s website www.habitat.org.nz



