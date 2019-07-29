ROSS THE BOSS Announces "Hail to England" Anniversary Tour



“With 1984's Hail to England, Manowar delivered one of the quintessential power metal albums of all time” Allmusic

Ross The Boss, Manowar’s co-founder and definitive guitar god, takes no prisoners when he and his earth shattering band pounds out “Hail to England” in all its decibel meter destroying glory.

Formed in 1980, Manowar launched an all-out assault on complacent boring metal. Bombastic, epic and above all exhilaratingly LOUD, Manowar sought to destroy all who stood in their path. Led by Joey DeMaio, Eric Adams and the soul-crushing guitars of Ross The Boss Freidman, Manowar broke the Guinness record for loudest band ever not once, but three times.

Now Ross The Boss is cranking the amps up to 12. Sitting proudly at #87 on Rolling Stone’s Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time, “Hail To England” merged the sound of the new wave of British Metal with skull-melting thrash intensity, and started punching holes in the membrane of the Universe.

On top of all this, fans can anticipate a slew of other Manowar classics, guaranteed to see fists raised to the roof, and leave ears ringing in utter metal bliss.

"We will bring the message of True Metal to our Immortal Metal Armies. We will deliver an experience only to be described as, true classic metal. We are going to devastate every audience, every night, without mercy.” Ross the Boss







Death to false metal!

Ross The Boss November 2019 Tour Dates

Friday 15 November - Whammy Bar, Auckland

Saturday 16 November - San Fran Bath House, Wellington

Sunday 17 November - Club Tavern, Christchurch

Wednesday 20 November - HQ, Adelaide

Thursday 21 November - The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday 22 November - Max Watts, Melbourne

Saturday 23 November - Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sunday 24 November - Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Tickets:

Presale: Tuesday 30th July 10am - 11:59pm Wednesday 31st August AEST

General Onsale: Thursday 1st August - 10am AEST

From: http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/rosstheboss/

VIP M&G tickets available

