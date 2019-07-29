Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cirque du Soliel star directs upcoming circus showcase

Monday, 29 July 2019, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Te Auaha

Embrace the exquisite mystery of the unknown at We Are (Te Auaha, 7-9 August), the latest ethereal production from Whitireia Circus Dance. This hour-long showcase of beautiful solo and ensemble circus artistry invites you to indulge your curiosity, elevate your senses and dance over the thresholds that separate our public and private lives.

Directed by former Cirque du Soliel circus aerialist Rosalie Ducharme, the production highlights circus’s special power to weave a spellbinding narrative. Featuring a range of circus-dance disciplines including object manipulation, tumbling and aerial displays on silks, trapeze and straps, We Are reveals the stories, dreams and desires that connect us.

With just four shows, including a special 9pm performance on the Friday night, bookings are strongly recommended - head to www.teauaha.com to secure your seat and watch these talented young artists celebrate who We Are.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Te Auaha on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Equestrian: Sir Mark Todd Announces Retirement

Todd made his announcement at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland, going out on a high as part of the New Zealand team to win the Nations' Cup at the event. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

Fest, Fringe, And Books: Largest Delegation Of Artists To Represent NZ In Edinburgh

New Zealand arts are thriving in Edinburgh, with a formidable line up of New Zealand theatre companies, artists, writers and performers set to entertain and amaze at the world’s most prestigious festival city this August. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 