Cirque du Soliel star directs upcoming circus showcase

Embrace the exquisite mystery of the unknown at We Are (Te Auaha, 7-9 August), the latest ethereal production from Whitireia Circus Dance. This hour-long showcase of beautiful solo and ensemble circus artistry invites you to indulge your curiosity, elevate your senses and dance over the thresholds that separate our public and private lives.

Directed by former Cirque du Soliel circus aerialist Rosalie Ducharme, the production highlights circus’s special power to weave a spellbinding narrative. Featuring a range of circus-dance disciplines including object manipulation, tumbling and aerial displays on silks, trapeze and straps, We Are reveals the stories, dreams and desires that connect us.

With just four shows, including a special 9pm performance on the Friday night, bookings are strongly recommended - head to www.teauaha.com to secure your seat and watch these talented young artists celebrate who We Are.











