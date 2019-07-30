Spotlight on sustainability during NZ Fashion Week

This year’s New Zealand Fashion Week and Fashion Weekend showcases sustainability, diversity and creativity with a variety of activities designed to please the most style-savvy Aucklanders.

In a new partnership with Auckland Council, sustainable fashion will be stepping off the catwalk into the streets and venues around central Auckland with free workshops, exhibitions and fashion shows spanning from Aotea Square to Freyberg Place from Monday 26 August to Sunday 1 September.

NZ Fashion Weekend will champion ethical fashion with a Sustainability Show featuring Aotearoa’s leading sustainable fashion designers. The designers will also get the opportunity to showcase their work in an accompanying Sustainable Design Exhibition, within the Central City Library.

During the week, the council and the library will present a range of free-to-the-public fashion activations.

Council’s City Centre Place Activation Principal Advisor Rose Jackson says “the council activities will sit alongside the official New Zealand Fashion Week schedule and support the shared goal of enlivening Auckland’s city centre”.

“This significant event offers economic, social and cultural benefits both within and outside the fashion industry,” she says.

Auckland Art Gallery is also inviting younger Aucklanders to explore renewable fashion with My ART My STYLE on Saturday 31 August.

Over a full day of workshops and activities, kids and families will explore the notion of lifelong, mindful fashion, as well as practicing self-confidence and creative wellbeing through fashion.







Inspired by current interactive exhibition Fa’ani and RoBro present DiscoVERY, activities will include hands-on garment making workshops and a fun fashion catwalk.

The sustainability activations that will feature at the library include;

• The Sustainable Designer Exhibition that will complement the Sustainability Show at NZ Fashion Weekend.

• Swap it Like It’s Hot 3.0 Recycled Clothing Swap hosted by the Central City Library, the University of Auckland Art History Society and Mercy Hospice.

• Sustainable Fashion Speed Dating where budding fashionistas can connect one-on-one with sustainable fashion industry experts.

• Learn to sew, work with textiles and repair your own clothing with Gracie Matthews.

• Textile Upcycling Workshops with The ReCreators – an Auckland-based social enterprise of upcycling artisans that promote creativity, mindful making and sustainability.

• A Zine Workshop with the Migrant Zine Collective - an Auckland-based zine collective aiming to amplify, celebrate and share the voices of migrants-of-colour in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

For tickets and to find out more about what’s on offer across New Zealand Fashion Week and Fashion Weekend visit www.nzfashionweek.com

