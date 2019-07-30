Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

First division final to be played at Mount Smart Stadium

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 10:25 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

July 30, 2019

This year’s SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Grand Final will be played at Mount Smart Stadium, as part of the Vodafone Warriors’ NRL game day on Friday, August 30.

The match will also be shown live on Sky Sport, prior to the Warriors v Rabbitohs clash later that evening.

It will be the first time since 2011 that the Auckland first division decider has been held at the venue, with Mount Smart Stadium #2 and Trusts Stadium having hosted the last seven editions of the event.

Auckland Rugby League CEO Greg Whaiapu said the change coincides with the new Premiership format rolled out in 2019.

“The SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Grand Final will now be the standalone grassroots event that day, with the second division Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship decider to take place the following day at Mount Smart Stadium #2,” Whaiapu said.

“Off the back of the SAS College Rugby League Premier 1 XIII final being held at the stadium, it’s great to bring the first division decider to the big stage.”

Kick-off and broadcast times will be confirmed closer to the event.

ENDS



