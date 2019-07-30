AMERICA bringing ‘A Horse with No Name’ to New Zealand

50th Anniversary Tour – Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton

Best known for their classic hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s including ‘Ventura Highway’, ‘Horse with No Name’, ‘I Need You’, ‘Don’t Cross the River’, ‘Tin Man’, ‘Sister Golden Hair’, and ‘You Can Do Magic”, AMERICA return to New Zealand to kick start summer later this year.

Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, the iconic Classic Rock duo of Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell will perform a 3-date NZ tour. The iconic classic-rock favourite AMERICA has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, “History,” hitting four million plus in sales.

AMERICA - lead singers, songwriters and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, continues to be a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow on divergent cultures, AMERICA’s audience continues to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group’s enduring appeal.

The Grammy Award winners were considered cornerstones of the 1970’s Top 40 and FM rock radio and have gained 1.4 Million plus monthly listeners on Spotify, with eight songs receiving over two million streams. This includes: “A Horse with No Name” (42 Million+ streams), “Sister Golden Hair” (11 Million+ streams) and “Ventura Highway” (10 Million+ streams).







Join AMERICA as they celebrate their 50th anniversary in New Zealand this November!

TICKETS ON SALE INFORMATION & LINKS:

Pre-sale from 8am Monday 5th August to 8am Tuesday 6th August: subscribe at bluesfesttouring.com.au

General public on sale from 9am Tuesday 6th August: Ticketek – Christchurch & Hamilton shows HERE | Ticketmaster – Wellington show HERE

AMERICA - NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES:

Friday 22nd November 2019 – Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Tickets from www.ticketek.co.nz - 0800 842 538

Saturday 23rd November 2019 – Wellington Opera House, Wellington

Tickets from www.ticketmaster.co.nz - 0800 111 999

Sunday 24th November 2019 – Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Tickets from www.ticketek.co.nz - 0800 842 538



