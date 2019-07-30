Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

AMERICA bringing ‘A Horse with No Name’ to New Zealand

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 10:37 am
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

AMERICA bringing ‘A Horse with No Name’ to New Zealand this November!

50th Anniversary Tour – Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton

Best known for their classic hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s including ‘Ventura Highway’, ‘Horse with No Name’, ‘I Need You’, ‘Don’t Cross the River’, ‘Tin Man’, ‘Sister Golden Hair’, and ‘You Can Do Magic”, AMERICA return to New Zealand to kick start summer later this year.

Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, the iconic Classic Rock duo of Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell will perform a 3-date NZ tour. The iconic classic-rock favourite AMERICA has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, “History,” hitting four million plus in sales.

AMERICA - lead singers, songwriters and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, continues to be a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow on divergent cultures, AMERICA’s audience continues to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group’s enduring appeal.

The Grammy Award winners were considered cornerstones of the 1970’s Top 40 and FM rock radio and have gained 1.4 Million plus monthly listeners on Spotify, with eight songs receiving over two million streams. This includes: “A Horse with No Name” (42 Million+ streams), “Sister Golden Hair” (11 Million+ streams) and “Ventura Highway” (10 Million+ streams).



Join AMERICA as they celebrate their 50th anniversary in New Zealand this November!

TICKETS ON SALE INFORMATION & LINKS:
Pre-sale from 8am Monday 5th August to 8am Tuesday 6th August: subscribe at bluesfesttouring.com.au
General public on sale from 9am Tuesday 6th August: Ticketek – Christchurch & Hamilton shows HERE | Ticketmaster – Wellington show HERE

AMERICA - NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES:
Friday 22nd November 2019 – Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch
Tickets from www.ticketek.co.nz - 0800 842 538

Saturday 23rd November 2019 – Wellington Opera House, Wellington
Tickets from www.ticketmaster.co.nz - 0800 111 999

Sunday 24th November 2019 – Claudelands Arena, Hamilton
Tickets from www.ticketek.co.nz - 0800 842 538

For more on America see: Web | Facebook | Instagram | Spotify
Watch America via YouTube

Keep in touch with Bluesfest Touring via Facebook | Twitter | Website

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Blackout Music Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Equestrian: Sir Mark Todd Announces Retirement

Todd made his announcement at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland, going out on a high as part of the New Zealand team to win the Nations' Cup at the event. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

Fest, Fringe, And Books: Largest Delegation Of Artists To Represent NZ In Edinburgh

New Zealand arts are thriving in Edinburgh, with a formidable line up of New Zealand theatre companies, artists, writers and performers set to entertain and amaze at the world’s most prestigious festival city this August. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 