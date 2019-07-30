New Zealand Masters Games Naming Rights Sponsor Secured

Otago Community Trust has once again signed on as naming rights sponsor for the Dunedin New Zealand Masters Games 2020.

Otago Community Trust confirmed last week that it has renewed its commitment as naming rights sponsor for the upcoming Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games 2020, further cementing its longstanding commitment to the Games. This follows on from the Trust being the naming rights sponsor for the last Dunedin New Zealand Masters Games which was held in 2018.

Announcing the partnership, Barbara Bridger, chief executive for the Trust, said Otago Community Trust has a long association with the Masters Games in Dunedin.

“I’m pleased to confirm this partnership will continue in February next year when Dunedin City proudly deliver the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games 2020”.

“We have traditionally been the Games Village sponsor for this iconic event, however in 2018 stepped up as naming rights sponsor and are pleased to be committing to this again in 2020. We’re confident the people of Dunedin, Otago/Southland and New Zealand will come out in force and enjoy the sporting and social participation that the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games will offer when it kicks off in February 2020”.

New Zealand Masters Games chairman John Bezett said he was delighted to be extending the partnership with Otago Community Trust for the iconic event.

“Otago Community Trust have had a long-standing relationship with our Dunedin team in the hosting of the New Zealand Masters Games and it’s great they have come on board again to help deliver the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games in 2020.” Bezett said







Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games manager, Vicki Kestila said that her team are “actively preparing for more than 5,000 participants joining us in Dunedin for the Games in 2020”.

The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games 2020 consists of 60+ events held around Dunedin from 1 February to 9 February. It is estimated to generate $3.2 million in direct expenditure for Dunedin.

ends

© Scoop Media

