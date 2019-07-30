Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Masters Games Naming Rights Sponsor Secured

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 11:15 am
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

Otago Community Trust has once again signed on as naming rights sponsor for the Dunedin New Zealand Masters Games 2020.

Otago Community Trust confirmed last week that it has renewed its commitment as naming rights sponsor for the upcoming Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games 2020, further cementing its longstanding commitment to the Games. This follows on from the Trust being the naming rights sponsor for the last Dunedin New Zealand Masters Games which was held in 2018.

Announcing the partnership, Barbara Bridger, chief executive for the Trust, said Otago Community Trust has a long association with the Masters Games in Dunedin.

“I’m pleased to confirm this partnership will continue in February next year when Dunedin City proudly deliver the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games 2020”.

“We have traditionally been the Games Village sponsor for this iconic event, however in 2018 stepped up as naming rights sponsor and are pleased to be committing to this again in 2020. We’re confident the people of Dunedin, Otago/Southland and New Zealand will come out in force and enjoy the sporting and social participation that the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games will offer when it kicks off in February 2020”.

New Zealand Masters Games chairman John Bezett said he was delighted to be extending the partnership with Otago Community Trust for the iconic event.

“Otago Community Trust have had a long-standing relationship with our Dunedin team in the hosting of the New Zealand Masters Games and it’s great they have come on board again to help deliver the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games in 2020.” Bezett said



Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games manager, Vicki Kestila said that her team are “actively preparing for more than 5,000 participants joining us in Dunedin for the Games in 2020”.

The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games 2020 consists of 60+ events held around Dunedin from 1 February to 9 February. It is estimated to generate $3.2 million in direct expenditure for Dunedin.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Otago Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Equestrian: Sir Mark Todd Announces Retirement

Todd made his announcement at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland, going out on a high as part of the New Zealand team to win the Nations' Cup at the event. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

Fest, Fringe, And Books: Largest Delegation Of Artists To Represent NZ In Edinburgh

New Zealand arts are thriving in Edinburgh, with a formidable line up of New Zealand theatre companies, artists, writers and performers set to entertain and amaze at the world’s most prestigious festival city this August. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 