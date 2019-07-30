Treescape® Celebrates Partnership with Walking Festival

Treescape® Celebrates Official Partnership with Waiheke Walking Festival

Nationwide arborist and environmental consultant business Treescape® today announced a three-year partnership with Waiheke Walking Festival, building on last year’s sponsorship and years of support and contribution to the Festival.

“We’ve been a part of the festival since 2017,” explains James Fletcher, CEO of Treescape®. “Our team regularly volunteer as guides, sharing their expertise in plant and vegetation knowledge. We’re big fans of the Festival and what it does for the community, celebrating Waiheke’s growing reputation as a walking tourism destination. We enjoyed sponsoring it last year, so this year we decided to build on that and become an official partner for the next three years.”

The three-year partnership is closely aligned with Treescape®’s connection to Waiheke Island, and its unique environment. Not just arborists, Treescape® are well-regarded locally for their dedication to ‘green asset management’ – the rejuvenation and protection of Waiheke’s tree population with maintenance and regular planting initiatives around the island.

Treescape® holds the Auckland Council’s regional contracts for arboriculture (tree maintenance including powerline works) and two regional contracts for ecological services (restoration, biodiversity, and pest control), which includes Waiheke Island.

“Waiheke is a special place,” says Fletcher. “We treasure the environment there and feel very connected to the area as guardians of one of its most precious assets. Being able to contribute to the ongoing growth and care of Waiheke closely aligns with our company values to always seek sustainable outcomes, act as stewards of the local environment and act with integrity and respect in all that we do.”







The 2019 Waiheke Walking Festival celebrates its 10th year with 10 days of walking over the festival period, from November 15-24. Some festival walks take place on private property not usually available for public use, and the Te Ara Hura walkway network, which features over 100km of trails, beaches and roadways that loop the entire Island. With over 40 walks on offer, there’s options for all levels of fitness, and all areas of interest from conservation to wine.

Treescape® is proud to sponsor the Treescape® Northern Coastal Reserves Exploration, an exceptional walk from Palm Beach to Oneroa.

Treescape® arborist Richard Margesson will lead this walk, which explores and celebrates all of the amazing regeneration and reforestation work being done by passionate conservation groups in Mawhitipana Valley, McKenzie Reserve, Te Aroha (Hekerua Bay) and Newton Reserve.

Through Waiheke's northern beaches, wetlands and coastal cliffs, walkers will meet some amazing conservation ambassadors along the way, including Paul & Alyson Dyson from Mawhitipana Reserve who are opening up their private property especially for this walk.

With 2019 being the tenth year, Waiheke Walking Festival Manager, Anna Reinstein says the Festival is bringing back some of the most popular walks. “Highlights will include the Top 10 Big Walks and the Top 10 Mini Walks from the past nine years as well as many new walks, including the Treescape® Northern Coastal Reserves Exploration which we are thrilled to have as part of the programme. We value Treescape®’s support and are thrilled they are continuing to be involved.”

The Festival walks will cover everything from photography, musical, private land, conservation, fitness, family-friendly, food and wine at amazing vineyards, simply strolling looking at million-dollar vistas, and even a night walk, so there’s something for everyone! Conveniently, some of the walks take in some of the local vineyards to allow participants to enjoy the local food and wine on offer.

About Treescape®:

Treescape® provides arboricultural consultancy services for development sites including residential, commercial, industrial, health, education and community developments.

Founded in 1981, Treescape® was created with little more than a Volkswagen Beetle and a couple of chainsaws to trim hedges and remove or prune trees. Today, Treescape® employs over 600 people throughout Australasia. As certified tree arborists and environmental consultants, our goal is to lead the way in Green Asset Management throughout New Zealand and Australia.

About the Waiheke Walking Festival in association with Ray White

The Waiheke Walking Festival was established in 2010 and since then it has been developed by an enthusiastic group of locals, with the aim of attracting visitors to the Island, highlighting its beauty, but importantly in a low-impact way on the environment. The volunteers are worth a special mention because many of them literally walk hundreds of kilometres even before the event begins, as well as during the nine days. The 10-day festival with 40+ walks equates to a significant volunteer requirement. There are approximately 60 of them and they range in age from 30 to 80.

Overseen by a governing Trust, the Festival is now it it’s tenth year thanks to loyal sponsors and volunteers. This much-loved community event has become an experience that people return to year after year.

The Festival is supported by sponsors which means nearly all the walks (outside of those finishing at a vineyard) are offered at no cost to participants. As you can imagine there is still a huge cost associated with making the Festival happen and this means a huge reliance on the support of sponsors and Waiheke Walking Trust Patrons – many of whom are Waiheke based, and a huge team of dedicated volunteers. The public can become a ‘Friend’ which includes paying $150. In return for this they are able to book more walks (10 instead of six) and book a month prior to it opening to the public on 1 October.

