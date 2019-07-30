Film Otago Southland nominated for prestigious award

30th July 2019

Film Otago Southland nominated for prestigious international award

Film Otago Southland – the regional film office based in Queenstown – has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Film Commission at the 2019 Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards. This award recognises a film commission that “rises above and beyond the ordinary demands of location filming.”

The film office was nominated for its work on Paramount Pictures’ MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT (MI6), which filmed on location in the Otago and Southland region in 2017. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and starring Tom Cruise, the production was shot in the Queenstown, Central Otago and Fiordland areas.

Film Otago Southland Executive Manager KJ Jennings said, “we are very excited to be a finalist and have our efforts recognised by the who’s who of international locations professionals.” He went on to say, “more important is the positive message this sends to a key audience – they [location scouts] decide what countries to put forward for their next project and we want to be in the mix.” In closing, he said that “MI6 shooting here once again proved that New Zealand has incredible locations that are accessible to large-scale film projects. This is crucial given that location scouts are the first to tell you that if you don’t have access to film at a location, then that location essentially doesn’t exist”.

The Location Managers Guild International is a global organisation of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards.







The LMGI Awards honour feature films, television programs and commercials from around the globe in which the creative use of filming locations enhances or helps to drive the storyline. The LMGI Awards also recognise outstanding service by Film Commissions for their support “above and beyond” during the production process.

The other nominees for the 2019 Outstanding Film Commission Award are: Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission for A WRINKLE IN TIME, Buffalo/Niagara Film Office, NY for THE PURGE, Cambridge Film Office, Ontario, Canada for THE HANDMAID’S TALE, and New South Wales for PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING.

The sixth annual LMGI Awards will be held on September 21, 2019 in Santa Monica.

