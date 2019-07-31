New dates for Blackbird Ensemble's captivating tour

Blackbird Ensemble with Tour-Makers present

All is Full of Love

Musical direction by Claire Cowan

Performed by Blackbird Ensemble with guest vocalists; Anna Coddington, Mara TK, and Priya Sami

After the debut Auckland season completely sold-out its run and a string of incredible concerts in the South Island earlier in the year, Blackbird Ensemble have added a collection of North Island dates this October. With their stunning homage to the music of Björk, All is Full of Love, will play for one night only in Wellington (October 17), Hamilton (October 22), and Hawke's Bay (October 24), with more dates to be announced.

Audiences have been spellbound by this stunning tribute to one of music’s most innovative artists, with New Zealand’s celebrated chamber orchestra transforming Björk’s iconic catalogue with their own unique flair. The 2019 line-up features a trio of incredibly talented kiwi vocalists – Anna Coddington, Mara TK and Priya Sami.

________________________________________

Blackbird Ensemble, New Zealand’s most inventive and theatrical chamber orchestra, presents an awe-inspiring homage to the inimitable Icelandic pop artist Björk. In ‘All is Full of Love’, Blackbird Ensemble serves up an audio feast of Björk’s finest songs across the decades, reimagining her much-loved classics from Debut through to Medulla and Utopia.

________________________________________







Blackbird Ensemble are some of Aotearoa’s most impressive musicians, coming together to play everything from traditional strings, brass, woodwind, keys and percussion to food packaging, whistles, and umbrellas to add foley and atmosphere to the reinvented arrangements. Claire Cowan has completely transformed the music of Björk with her musical direction, drawing from the genre-spanning nature of the popstar’s three-decade solo career.

Formed in 2010, the Blackbird Ensemble name has come to represent a growing group of musicians from different musical backgrounds, to produce holistic and memorable musical experiences. Enchanting their audiences with radical versions of both beloved and unknown music from across genres, extra musical elements are integrated to enhance and strengthen the ideas behind the music. All is Full of Love is the perfect example of their second-to-none ability to take captivating and powerful music one step further, with phenomenal lighting and sound design along with elaborate costuming transporting audiences to an emotional world of wonder inside the theatre.

Praise for All is Full of Love

“The bijou spectacle of Blackbird Ensemble is something to hear and behold …, with frisky fiddles and punchy saxes… Don’t miss out on the magic.”

– William Dart, NZ Herald

“Blackbird Ensemble's stated desire to change the traditional performance context of classical music has been achieved in this concert through the brilliant eclectic content and delivery of the finest contemporary artists."

– Penny Dodd, Theatreview

“Moving and cleverly articulated – this unique piece of musical theatre is a must see.”

– Sarah Kidd, Ambient Light

“This show is absolutely mesmerising.”

– Anika Moa

All is Full of Love plays:

WELLINGTON

Shed 6, October 17

HAMILTON

Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, October 22

HAWKE'S BAY

As part of the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival, October 24

Tickets on sale August 16

With more dates to be announced!

