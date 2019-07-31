Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

L.A.B. Announce 2019 Summer Headline Shows

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Loop

Friday 20 / Saturday 21 December – Boiler Room, Whakatane
Sunday 22 December – Black Barn, Havelock North w/
House of Shem & Tomorrow People
Friday 27 December – Butler’s Reef, Oakura w/ Mako Road & Soaked Oats
Saturday 28 December – Coroglen Tavern w/ Mako Road & Soaked Oats

Loop are proud to present L.A.B. are kicking off the summer live music period with a run of shows this December. One of NZ’s hottest live acts will be performing across the North Island leading into the New Year period. This run of shows will not only be the culmination of another massive year for L.A.B., but will celebrate the release of their upcoming third album, due out late 2019.

The tour will kick off with a special two-night hometown run in Whakatane at the Boiler Room, followed by a show at the beautiful Black Barn Vineyard in Havelock North alongside House of Shem & Tomorrow People.

The run will finish up with two massive shows alongside Mako Road & Soaked Oats, playing at two of the country’s most-iconic summer venues, Butler’s Reef in Oakura and the Coroglen Tavern.

Recently named by Radio New Zealand as New Zealand’s Best Live Act, L.A.B. are gearing up for another massive summer period. These shows will be the first since the upcoming release of their third album, their third in three years. Set for release in late-2019, the album continues to build on the momentum that has seen them become a favourite on the NZ festival circuit.

Tickets and more info for all shows available at loop.co.nz, with all shows on sale today from 5pm. Thanks to NZ Vapor.




