Original Kiwi Blues Music Night planned for Auckland

Three of New Zealand’s best original blues music bands are bringing their internationally acclaimed songs to Auckland for one night only.

Auckland’s own The Dirty Tones plus Todd Wright and The Boneshakers are being joined by top Tauranga act Hybrid Blues.

“These talented bands will be playing all-original sets; songs about kiwis for kiwis,” says organiser Tony Bullen.

“They will be channelling such blues greats as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and BB King, without sounding like imitations.

“Fans can expect a night of exceptional blues-inspired originals that will have you weeping in your beer at one minute and dancing wildly the next.”

With official endorsement from the Auckland Blues Music Club, the bands will be playing back-to-back from 8pm until late at the Thirsty Dog Tavern in Karangahape Road on Saturday, August 24th.

The bands are:

Hybrid Blues

Labelled "The Talk of the Town" at the Rotorua Blues Festival 2019, Tauranga's Hybrid Blues are unashamedly a feel good blues band. Singer/song writer Roy Hudson has performed at numerous Blues Festivals in the UK and Europe as well as legendary music venues like London’s 100 Club and O2 Academy.

www.hybridblues.com

The Dirty Tones

This band proudly offers “Dirty Blues at its Dirty Best”, delivering a range of blues styles with high energy in an attempt to deliver “a whole river of party”. Their original song Can’t Stop Drinkin’ Blues has had global radio play and the band has been in the top 20 of a Global Blues Artist chart. Their songs are high energy numbers that speak to the struggles of everyday living in NZ.







www.thedirtytones.com

Todd Wright and The Boneshakers

This three piece outfit are a dance band formed in mid 2018 by three musicians who are compelled by the rockin’ rhythm. Weighing in with a combined total of over 45 years’ playing experience playing in various Heavy Metal, Hard Rock, Rockabilly, Punk Rock, Blues, and Folk bands in both the UK and NZ, the Boneshaker sound is an uptempo Blues sound that will get you out of your seats, tapping your toes, make you lose all control, until you shake, rattle and roll.

https://www.facebook.com/BoneshakerRocknRoll



This show WILL sell out! Tickets are strictly limited and available on the door on a first-come basis.





