Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Original Kiwi Blues Music Night planned for Auckland

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Auckland Blues Music Club

Three of New Zealand’s best original blues music bands are bringing their internationally acclaimed songs to Auckland for one night only.

Auckland’s own The Dirty Tones plus Todd Wright and The Boneshakers are being joined by top Tauranga act Hybrid Blues.

“These talented bands will be playing all-original sets; songs about kiwis for kiwis,” says organiser Tony Bullen.

“They will be channelling such blues greats as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and BB King, without sounding like imitations.

“Fans can expect a night of exceptional blues-inspired originals that will have you weeping in your beer at one minute and dancing wildly the next.”

With official endorsement from the Auckland Blues Music Club, the bands will be playing back-to-back from 8pm until late at the Thirsty Dog Tavern in Karangahape Road on Saturday, August 24th.

The bands are:

Hybrid Blues

Labelled "The Talk of the Town" at the Rotorua Blues Festival 2019, Tauranga's Hybrid Blues are unashamedly a feel good blues band. Singer/song writer Roy Hudson has performed at numerous Blues Festivals in the UK and Europe as well as legendary music venues like London’s 100 Club and O2 Academy.

www.hybridblues.com

The Dirty Tones

This band proudly offers “Dirty Blues at its Dirty Best”, delivering a range of blues styles with high energy in an attempt to deliver “a whole river of party”. Their original song Can’t Stop Drinkin’ Blues has had global radio play and the band has been in the top 20 of a Global Blues Artist chart. Their songs are high energy numbers that speak to the struggles of everyday living in NZ.



www.thedirtytones.com

Todd Wright and The Boneshakers

This three piece outfit are a dance band formed in mid 2018 by three musicians who are compelled by the rockin’ rhythm. Weighing in with a combined total of over 45 years’ playing experience playing in various Heavy Metal, Hard Rock, Rockabilly, Punk Rock, Blues, and Folk bands in both the UK and NZ, the Boneshaker sound is an uptempo Blues sound that will get you out of your seats, tapping your toes, make you lose all control, until you shake, rattle and roll.

https://www.facebook.com/BoneshakerRocknRoll


This show WILL sell out! Tickets are strictly limited and available on the door on a first-come basis.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Blues Music Club on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Equestrian: Sir Mark Todd Announces Retirement

Todd made his announcement at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland, going out on a high as part of the New Zealand team to win the Nations' Cup at the event. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 