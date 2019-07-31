Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Steve Gunn to play six shows in New Zealand this November

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 5:30 pm
Press Release: The Label

Americana/blues troubadour, Steve Gunn, will return this November for his first tour since the release of The Unseen In Between. The critically acclaimed record has been lauded for its beautiful storytelling and Gunn's attention to detail. Following the release, Gunn shared a series of acoustic sessions of album standouts - watch Steve Gunn's performance of 'Stonehurst Cowboy' here.

Gunn performed at the Southern Fork Americana Fest last October during a small NZ tour which included two shows with "Dunedin Sound" pioneers, The Chills. This time Gunn will perform six solo shows with special guests (TBA) across the North and South Island.

Information on tickets and dates can be found below.


Steve Gunn
'The Unseen In Between' solo tour
with special guests


Nov 6 - Tuning Fork, Auckland*

Nov 7 - Blue Smoke, Christchurch

Nov 8 - The Cook, Dunedin

Nov 9 - The Plant, Blenheim

Nov 10 - Moon, Wellington

Nov 13 - Sitting Room Session, Hawke's Bay

Tickets on sale Friday, August 2nd at 9am
from banishedmusic.com/tickets
* from Ticketmaster




For over a decade, guitarist/vocalist Steve Gunn has been one of American music’s most pivotal figures - conjuring immersive and psychedelic sonic landscapes both live and on record, while releasing revered solo albums ranking high on in-the-know end of year lists and exploring collaborations with artists as diverse as Mike Cooper, Kurt Vile, and Michael Chapman (whose most recent studio album he produced). Gunn is known for telling other people’s stories, but on his breakthrough fourth album The Unseen In Between, he explores his own emotional landscapes with his most complex, fully realised songs to date. The lyrics evoke voyages, tempests (actual and emotional) and a rich cast of characters met along the way—the work of an artist finding a place of calm in the midst of a storm. Produced by frequent collaborator James Elkington and engineered by Daniel Schlett, the immaculately recorded Unseen forces a reassessment of Gunn’s standing in the pantheon of the era’s great songwriters.

PRAISE FOR THE UNSEEN IN BETWEEN

"In his composed, unfeigned demeanour from his attributed folk-rock styling to his ability to capture a story, Unseen...serves as an exemplary marker allowing us the needed opportunity to exhale." - The Line of Best Fit

"His strongest set of songs yet." - Dusted Magazine

"This is the work of an artist who's been honing his craft for some time now, and is perfectly primed for his moment in the spotlight." - The Skinny

