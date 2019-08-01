Wellington Community Awards



Thursday 1 August

Good Bitches Baking wins icing on the cake at Wellington Community Awards

The Wellington chapter of Good Bitches Baking won the Supreme Winner award for baking things better in the capital at last night’s 2019 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards.

The annual Community Awards celebrate volunteering and the contribution made by hundreds of people every year in and around Wellington – recognising those who are making a difference in our communities across the arts, heritage, and environment.

Good Bitches Baking was started four years ago by Nicole Murray and Marie Fitzpatrick – spreading a bit of sweetness through volunteers baking and delivering to people having a hard time.

There are now 21 chapters around the country, with over 2,000 volunteer bakers and drivers delivering boxes of cakes and cookies to around 160 recipients including Women’s Refuge, the Cancer Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Shakti, and Soundswell Singers.

For Good Bitches Baking, this award is the best thing since slice bread – especially a few days ahead of their annual appeal starting.

“Good Bitches Baking started over a few wines in Wellington, as we wanted to make the world a better place and figured with baking we could spread a little sweetness around on an otherwise shitty day,” says Nicole.

“Four years on and we’ve got volunteers all around the country helping us make Aotearoa the kindest place on earth – and accolades like this help us raise awareness around what we’re doing, and raise money as well as cakes and scones!”







The other category winners were: Arts & Culture - Wellington Batucada; Education & Child/Youth Development – InsideOut KŌARO; Health & Wellbeing – Good Bitches Baking; Heritage & Environment – Predator Free Miramar; Sports & Leisure – Lazy Sneakers.

Wellington International Airport, Wellington Community Trust, and the five local councils come together for the awards every year, with nominations submitted by the public online for the categories. The category award winners go on to represent Wellington in the regional awards.

The Wellington City Council Accessibility Awards were held in conjunction with the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards last night.

These awards recognise businesses, initiatives and people who help make Wellington City more accessible for everyone.

Wellington City Council Accessibility Awards for 2019 are: Accessibility Champion Celebrating a local leader or champion who has made a significant contribution to improving accessibility in Wellington. Royal New Zealand Ballet Accessible Initiative Celebrating an initiative that improves the accessibility of places, services or information in Wellington. dsport Wellington Customer Service Award Celebrating customer service that has gone the extra mile to eliminate barriers to participation. Government House Innovative Design in Accessibility Award Celebrating innovative design that improves accessibility in Wellington. Toitu Poneke

Wellington Airport Regional Community Award category winners and runners-up are: Arts & Culture Winner Wellington Batucada Arts & Culture Runner Up Asian Events Trust for Chinese New Year Festival Education & Child Youth Development Winner InsideOUT KŌARO Education & Child Youth Development Runner Up Manky Chops Health & Wellbeing Winner & Supreme Good Bitches Baking Health & Wellbeing Runner Up ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum Heritage & Environment Winner Predator Free Miramar Heritage & Environment Runner Up Jay Street Nursery Community Volunteers Sport & Leisure Winner Lazy Sneakers Sport & Leisure Runner Up Evans Bay Junior & Youth Sailing, Evans Bay Yacht & Motor Boat Club Rising Star Winner The Latin Collective Rising Star Runner Up Strathmore Ballers

ENDS





© Scoop Media

