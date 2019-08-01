Wellington Community Awards
Thursday 1 August
Good Bitches Baking wins icing on the cake at Wellington Community Awards
The Wellington chapter of Good Bitches Baking won the Supreme Winner award for baking things better in the capital at last night’s 2019 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards.
The annual Community Awards celebrate volunteering and the contribution made by hundreds of people every year in and around Wellington – recognising those who are making a difference in our communities across the arts, heritage, and environment.
Good Bitches Baking was started four years ago by Nicole Murray and Marie Fitzpatrick – spreading a bit of sweetness through volunteers baking and delivering to people having a hard time.
There are now 21 chapters around the country, with over 2,000 volunteer bakers and drivers delivering boxes of cakes and cookies to around 160 recipients including Women’s Refuge, the Cancer Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Shakti, and Soundswell Singers.
For Good Bitches Baking, this award is the best thing since slice bread – especially a few days ahead of their annual appeal starting.
“Good Bitches Baking started over a few wines in Wellington, as we wanted to make the world a better place and figured with baking we could spread a little sweetness around on an otherwise shitty day,” says Nicole.
“Four years on and we’ve got volunteers all around the country helping us make Aotearoa the kindest place on earth – and accolades like this help us raise awareness around what we’re doing, and raise money as well as cakes and scones!”
The other category winners were: Arts & Culture - Wellington Batucada; Education & Child/Youth Development – InsideOut KŌARO; Health & Wellbeing – Good Bitches Baking; Heritage & Environment – Predator Free Miramar; Sports & Leisure – Lazy Sneakers.
Wellington International Airport, Wellington Community Trust, and the five local councils come together for the awards every year, with nominations submitted by the public online for the categories. The category award winners go on to represent Wellington in the regional awards.
The Wellington City Council Accessibility Awards were held in conjunction with the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards last night.
These awards recognise businesses, initiatives and people who help make Wellington City more accessible for everyone.
Wellington City Council Accessibility
Awards for 2019 are:
Accessibility
Champion Celebrating a local
leader or champion who has made a significant contribution
to improving accessibility in
Wellington. Royal New Zealand
Ballet Accessible
Initiative Celebrating an initiative that improves
the accessibility of places, services or information in
Wellington. dsport
Wellington Customer Service
Award Celebrating customer
service that has gone the extra mile to eliminate barriers
to participation. Government
House Innovative Design in Accessibility
Award Celebrating innovative
design that improves accessibility in
Wellington. Toitu
Poneke
Wellington
Airport Regional Community Award category winners and
runners-up are:
Arts &
Culture Winner Wellington
Batucada Arts & Culture Runner
Up Asian Events Trust for Chinese New Year
Festival Education & Child Youth
Development Winner InsideOUT
KŌARO Education & Child Youth
Development Runner Up Manky
Chops Health & Wellbeing Winner &
Supreme Good Bitches Baking Health
& Wellbeing Runner Up ChangeMakers
Resettlement Forum Heritage &
Environment Winner Predator Free
Miramar Heritage &
Environment Runner Up Jay Street Nursery
Community Volunteers Sport &
Leisure Winner Lazy
Sneakers Sport & Leisure Runner
Up Evans Bay Junior & Youth Sailing, Evans Bay Yacht
& Motor Boat Club Rising
Star Winner The Latin
Collective Rising Star Runner
Up Strathmore
Ballers
