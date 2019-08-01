SKY Sport and Winter Games NZ unveil three-year partnership





Winter Games NZ is proud to announce SKY Sport will be the Official Broadcast Partner of the Games in the lead up to the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing. The elite international winter sports event is celebrating 10 years of excellence in 2019, and in conjunction with SKY Sport will bring over four times as much content to New Zealand fans. The focus will be on Live Broadcasts of the major ice and snow sports events and Highlight shows of the 26 events being held across six venues over 17 action packed days.

The Games get underway on Friday 23rd August with a Parallel Slalom under lights at Coronet Peak in Queenstown, featuring top skiers from New Zealand and around the world. Each day SKY Sport and Winter Games NZ will be bringing fans the best of winter sports not only during the day on SKY Sport, but also via a dedicated highlights show in the evening.

“This partnership is a game changer for New Zealand winter sports fans and we are excited about working closely with SKY Sport over the next three years. SKY Sport are invested in becoming the Home of Winter Sports and promoting athletes and our event to the nation. Our venues love to host spectators, but if you can’t travel to Central Otago, or you want to replay the action what better way to get your winter sports fix than tuning in on SKY Sport”, said Marty Toomey, Winter Games NZ, CEO.

SKY Director of Sport, Tex Teixeira says: "It's exciting to announce this new three-year partnership with Winter Games NZ to deliver Kiwi fans exceptional coverage of this great event. With our Kiwi athletes building towards the 2022 Winter Olympic Games there will no doubt be interest in the Winter Games NZ, and we're excited to be a part of the athlete’s journeys as they work towards Beijing."







New Zealand sports fans will be able to watch coverage of the Winter Games NZ via SKY Sport, SKY Sport Now and SKY GO (with a SKY Sport subscription). They’ll also be able to catch up on the action from Central Otago with highlights clips available on the SKY Sport Highlights app.

Sports fans without a SKY Sport subscription will be able to purchase a new weekly or monthly pass via SKY Sport Now. In addition, there will be a new fan focused initiative, a SKY Sport News channel with daily news from New Zealand and around the world, live from 1st August, with special local shows starting on the 2nd September. The Winter Games NZ will feature on the SKY Sport News channel with exclusive interviews and features to keep every keen sports fan ‘in the know’.

Details of Prime’s free-to-air coverage of the Winter Games NZ will be announced closer to the competition.

SKY Sport broadcast details will be released in the coming days.

ends

© Scoop Media

