Dry July Donations Top $1 Million for the First Time, Marking the Biggest Campaign in Its History





This year’s donations were fundraised by 8,600 Kiwis, enabling more services to be funded

Thursday 1 August – Auckland, New Zealand – Today, Dry July celebrated reaching a new fundraising milestone as its 2019 campaign comes to a close. This year’s fundraising, by 8,600 Kiwis who signed up to go dry, ticked over the milestone of $1 million days before the fundraising month comes to a close, making it the biggest Dry July campaign in New Zealand ever.

Since 2012, Dry July has solidified itself as a part of Kiwi culture, with more and more people each year marking July in their diaries to put down the beer and wine for a good cause. The 2019 figure now takes Dry July fundraising to over $4.8 million since it began, supporting more than 10 organisations across New Zealand, and this year, funding crucial Look Good Feel Better programs nationwide.

Clare O’Higgins, General Manager of Look Good Feel Better NZ said “Look Good Feel Better NZ is so incredibly grateful to each and every New Zealander who has signed up to go Dry this July. These funds will allow us to continue extending the programme throughout New Zealand communities, so any person with any cancer can take part at any stage of their treatment.

“With over 300 classes planned over the next 12 months, Dry July is helping LGFBNZ to sustainably grow classes throughout New Zealand, and extend the reach of the programme.”







2019’s highest fundraiser, Matthew Lee, who has raised over $8,500, added; “We all know someone affected by cancer, either directly or indirectly, so giving up alcohol for a month is a small sacrifice to make to make a difference. I’m grateful to all those who have donated and proud to have helped make this the biggest Dry July ever.”

Dry July CEO, Brett Macdonald, said “We’re thrilled with the support we’ve received this year. To hit such an incredible milestone means we can fund even more Look Good Feel Better programmes to help people with cancer to look and feel more like their normal selves. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the ongoing dedication and fundraising of everyone that takes part in Dry July and donates.”

Donations for the 2019 campaign close at the end of August. It’s not too late to donate to this year’s campaign, visit the Dry July website for more information – www.dryjuly.co.nz

For updates, follow Dry July on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Notes to Editor

The major beneficiary projects being funded are:

• Look Good Feel Better – funding workshops dedicated to teaching cancer patients how to manage the appearance-related side-effects caused by cancer treatment, empowering them to face their cancer with confidence. Dry July funding supports the delivery of 300 patient workshops nationally.

About Dry July

Dry July challenges New Zealanders to go booze-free for the month of July to raise for New Zealanders affected by cancer.

Since its inception, Dry July has raised more than $4.8 million to support cancer patients, their families and carers.

For more information or to donate to the 2019 challenge, visit www.dryjuly.co.nz

Postcodes by Funds Raised



Postcode Town Sign ups Total Raised 4010 Gisborne 121 $12,643.63 3112 Tauranga 109 $10,453.14 0630 Browns Bay, Auckland 101 $12,472.01 6011 Mount Victoria, Wellington 98 $13,712.95 3110 Tauranga 78 $7,727.25 0632 Redvale 77 $8,666.05 4310 New Plymouth 73 $8,673.25 0626 Chatswood, Auckland 72 $10,838.70 6021 Brooklyn, Wellington 71 $10,846.49 1010 Auckland CBD 69 $9,875.96 3200 Te Rapa, Hamilton 69 $6,684.37 5032 Paraparaumu 69 $6,284.21 9300 Queenstown 69 $7,515.21

7910 Timaru 34 $15,988.73 1021 Arch Hill, Auckland 68 $12,331.79 8052 Papanui, Christchurch 29 $12,169.21 1071 Kohimarama, Auckland 63 $12,135.45 0626 Birkenhead, Auckland 72 $10,838.70 6012 Karori, Wellington 58 $10,685.56 0622 Belmont, Auckland 50 $10,384.33 0627 Northcote, Auckland 52 $10,127.90



