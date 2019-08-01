Lovin’ It: Bold show revels in the wilderness of modern life

LOVIN’ IT

BY JO RANDERSON

DIRECTED BY: RICHARD DEY

DATES: 7.30PM, 15 AUGUST- 24 AUGUST 2019

VENUE: BATS THEATRE

1 KENT TERRACE

TE ARO, WELLINGTON

BOOKINGS: WWW.BATS.CO.NZ

PRESENTED BY YEAR 3 STUDENTS AS PART OF THE 2019 STAGE & SCREEN COURSE FOR THE BACHELOR OF CREATIVITY (PERFORMING ARTS)

Te Auaha - The NZ Institute of Creativity proudly presents Lovin’ It (BATS Theatre, 15-24 August) Wellington playwright Jo Randerson’s nuanced, wild and hilarious take on the modern condition.This bold, contemporary work revels in the ridiculousness of first-world-problems while bringing the serious negative consequences of modern life in the developed world into brutal focus.

Trapped in a display case, a group of 20-somethings try to make sense of the enduring pop-culture artefacts and historical totems that have been captured alongside them. Surely there’s meaning in here somewhere…but how deep in the detritus and decay of the formerly modern ages is it buried?

“Lovin’ It was created by Jo Randerson working alongside devisers from Long Cloud Youth Theatre, so the work is firmly centered in the perspectives of young people,” say director Richard Dey. “That was a big part of what drew me to the work. I’m conscious that our younger generation’s voices are too often lost in the grown-up political melee - Lovin’ It provides space for those voices and is a fine example of how powerful they can be.”







Lovin’ It is about who we are, here-and-now. Tackling our unquenchable thirst for new information, the importance of memory, new senses of tribalism and community and our constant search to define and achieve ‘real’ social change, this explosive, dreamlike and wondrously playful work from one of New Zealand’s funniest and most politically active playwrights will bombard you with anarchy and steal your heart.

Performed by the graduating Stage & Screen students from Te Auaha – The NZ Institute of Creativity.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

