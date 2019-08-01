Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lovin’ It: Bold show revels in the wilderness of modern life

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Te Auaha

LOVIN’ IT

BY JO RANDERSON

DIRECTED BY: RICHARD DEY

DATES: 7.30PM, 15 AUGUST- 24 AUGUST 2019

VENUE: BATS THEATRE

1 KENT TERRACE

TE ARO, WELLINGTON

BOOKINGS: WWW.BATS.CO.NZ

PRESENTED BY YEAR 3 STUDENTS AS PART OF THE 2019 STAGE & SCREEN COURSE FOR THE BACHELOR OF CREATIVITY (PERFORMING ARTS)

Te Auaha - The NZ Institute of Creativity proudly presents Lovin’ It (BATS Theatre, 15-24 August) Wellington playwright Jo Randerson’s nuanced, wild and hilarious take on the modern condition.This bold, contemporary work revels in the ridiculousness of first-world-problems while bringing the serious negative consequences of modern life in the developed world into brutal focus.

Trapped in a display case, a group of 20-somethings try to make sense of the enduring pop-culture artefacts and historical totems that have been captured alongside them. Surely there’s meaning in here somewhere…but how deep in the detritus and decay of the formerly modern ages is it buried?

Lovin’ It was created by Jo Randerson working alongside devisers from Long Cloud Youth Theatre, so the work is firmly centered in the perspectives of young people,” say director Richard Dey.That was a big part of what drew me to the work. I’m conscious that our younger generation’s voices are too often lost in the grown-up political melee - Lovin’ It provides space for those voices and is a fine example of how powerful they can be.”



Lovin’ It is about who we are, here-and-now. Tackling our unquenchable thirst for new information, the importance of memory, new senses of tribalism and community and our constant search to define and achieve ‘real’ social change, this explosive, dreamlike and wondrously playful work from one of New Zealand’s funniest and most politically active playwrights will bombard you with anarchy and steal your heart.

Performed by the graduating Stage & Screen students from Te Auaha – The NZ Institute of Creativity.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Te Auaha on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Equestrian: Sir Mark Todd Announces Retirement

Todd made his announcement at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland, going out on a high as part of the New Zealand team to win the Nations' Cup at the event. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 