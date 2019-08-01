Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mufhasa back in the limelight for his birthday

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Auckland Racing Club

Champion racehorse Mufhasa back in the limelight for his birthday


$3.6m career earning & two-times NZ Horse of the Year (retired) racehorse, Mufhasa, celebrating his 15th birthday at Ellerslie Racecourse today with long-time carer, Amy Doran, and Auckland Racing Club CEO, Paul Wilcox, aboard.

One of the country’s greatest sporting sons celebrated his birthday in fine horsey style today at Auckland’s Ellerslie Racecourse.

Not only does August 1st mark the start of a new racing season in New Zealand, but it is the birthday of every racehorse in the Southern Hemisphere.

Having been their equine ‘ambassador’ for the past two seasons, Auckland Racing Club (ARC) made sure Mufhasa – two-times NZ Horse of the Year and $3.62m earner on the track - had a day to remember.

Making the special visit from his home in Karaka, the now 15-year-old gelding spent his morning with cousin and paddock mate, Pumba, plus staff member horses – Arthur & Cee Cee.

While the birthday equines were treated to massages thanks to Vet Physio & Equine Performance Therapy, ARC and Ellerslie Event Centre (EEC) staff helped with the special treatment – brushing the horses to perfection and feeding them carrots and a specially baked birthday carrot cake.

The star of the show also became the first horse to receive a personalised stable rug from the Club.

Mufy, as he is affectionately known, was accompanied by his long time groom/caretaker Amy Doran who has been by her best friend’s side for the past 14 years.



Having been retired from racing for six years, these days Mufy’s life consists of making guest appearances at racecourses throughout the North Island and helping bring on young horses in training. He’s also a bit of a show horse – his most recent outing last weekend saw him ‘distinguish’ himself in the show ring by trying to get in front of all his competitors.

Mufhasa was, however, a true gentleman on his birthday, allowing ARC & EEC CEO, Paul Wilcox, to have his first ride in 30 years, as well as several other staff members who, until today, had never even touched a horse.

Footnote: We also have video footage of the day if you are interested. I can forward this to you.

Caption: $3.6m career earning & two-times NZ Horse of the Year (retired) racehorse, Mufhasa, celebrating his 15th birthday at Ellerslie Racecourse today with long-time carer, Amy Doran, and Auckland Racing Club CEO, Paul Wilcox, aboard.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Racing Club on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Equestrian: Sir Mark Todd Announces Retirement

Todd made his announcement at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland, going out on a high as part of the New Zealand team to win the Nations' Cup at the event. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 