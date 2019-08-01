Mufhasa back in the limelight for his birthday

One of the country’s greatest sporting sons celebrated his birthday in fine horsey style today at Auckland’s Ellerslie Racecourse.

Not only does August 1st mark the start of a new racing season in New Zealand, but it is the birthday of every racehorse in the Southern Hemisphere.

Having been their equine ‘ambassador’ for the past two seasons, Auckland Racing Club (ARC) made sure Mufhasa – two-times NZ Horse of the Year and $3.62m earner on the track - had a day to remember.

Making the special visit from his home in Karaka, the now 15-year-old gelding spent his morning with cousin and paddock mate, Pumba, plus staff member horses – Arthur & Cee Cee.

While the birthday equines were treated to massages thanks to Vet Physio & Equine Performance Therapy, ARC and Ellerslie Event Centre (EEC) staff helped with the special treatment – brushing the horses to perfection and feeding them carrots and a specially baked birthday carrot cake.

The star of the show also became the first horse to receive a personalised stable rug from the Club.

Mufy, as he is affectionately known, was accompanied by his long time groom/caretaker Amy Doran who has been by her best friend’s side for the past 14 years.







Having been retired from racing for six years, these days Mufy’s life consists of making guest appearances at racecourses throughout the North Island and helping bring on young horses in training. He’s also a bit of a show horse – his most recent outing last weekend saw him ‘distinguish’ himself in the show ring by trying to get in front of all his competitors.

Mufhasa was, however, a true gentleman on his birthday, allowing ARC & EEC CEO, Paul Wilcox, to have his first ride in 30 years, as well as several other staff members who, until today, had never even touched a horse.

Caption: $3.6m career earning & two-times NZ Horse of the Year (retired) racehorse, Mufhasa, celebrating his 15th birthday at Ellerslie Racecourse today with long-time carer, Amy Doran, and Auckland Racing Club CEO, Paul Wilcox, aboard.

