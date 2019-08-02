Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Encore Screenings for local rugby docudrama 'By the Balls'

Friday, 2 August 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: NZ On Air


By popular demand, local rugby feature By the Balls has confirmed two New Zealand International Film Festival encore screenings at the Academy Theatre in Auckland on Thursday August 8th at 4pm and 8.15pm.

Made by Charlotte Purdy and Simon Coldrick, the duo behind the multi-award winning Erebus documentary, Erebus Operation Overdue, By the Balls is the powerful story behind the first ever Rugby World Cup.

Through the eyes of New Zealand's legendary rugby players, on the playing field of the 1987 World Cup, the film recalls how the All Blacks would struggle to come back from their darkest days. David Kirk, who was once outcast from his own team would be forced to lead them, fighting for their pride as they face their old adversaries in one of the greatest grudge matches of all time.

Kirk says: “By the Balls brings all the turmoil and triumph - personal and national - of the 1980s rushing back. I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive it, but I‘m glad I did. The film tells the story of a decade that begins with a deeply divided nation and ends with a nation that has come to terms with itself. It’s quite a ride.”

By the Balls premiered at the NZ International Film Festival in Auckland on July 24 and within days, major international distributors have approached the producer about taking the film worldwide. Charlotte Purdy, By the Balls Producer and Co-Director, says: “It’s very exciting that two major distributors are bidding for it and that this documentary will be released internationally, but not before New Zealand audiences see it on TVNZ 1.”

By the Balls was funded by NZ On Air and will screen on TVNZ 1 in September 2019.



