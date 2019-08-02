Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Countdown to Māori Language Week

Friday, 2 August 2019, 9:39 am
Press Release: Maori Language Commission

Pānui Pāpāho| News Release

1 Here-turi-kōkā|August |2019

Kua whakaterea Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2019 e te Kāwana Tianara Governor-General launches countdown to Māori Language Week

9-15 Mahuru September
I te mea 40 noa iho ngā rā e toe ana, i whakaterea Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2019 e te Kāwana Tianara a Kahurangi Patsy Reddy, he Māngai Reo Māori. Me ngā kupu akiaki o te waiata a Ngoi Pewhairangi i tukua e ia te manu nei kia rere: Whakarongo.

Whiua ki te ao!
Get it out to the world!

Whiua ki te rangi!
Project it to the skies!

Whiua ki ngā iwi katoa!

Reach all peoples!

I mua i te tokomaha i hui ki Te Wharewaka o Pōneke, i kōrero a Kahurangi Patsy, Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori a Nanaia Mahuta me ngā Māngai Reo Māori a Guyon Espiner rāua ko Pere Wihongi e pā ana ki ō rātou wawata mō tō tātou reo taketake ā ngā tau e haere ake nei.


He kaupapa nui Te Wiki o te Reo Māori i te maramataka o Aotearoa, e tipu haere ana mai i te porotēhe i ngā tau 1970 ki te kaupapa ā-motu e whakanuia ana e ngā kura, ngā wāhi mahi, ngā rōpū hapori me ngā tāngata takitahi huri noa i te motu.

I tēnei tau ka hīkoi whakanui anō te iwi ki ngā tāone nui hei whakahoki i te wairua whakarauora ki ngā tiriti.


Hei tā Ngahiwi Apanui, Tumuaki o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, he kaupapa Te Wiki o te reo Māori me te reo Māori mā ngā iwi katoa e noho nei ki Aotearoa.

“Kei te manawa o tō tātou tuakiritanga ā-motu, tō tātou Aotearoatanga te reo Māori. Kāore e kō atu i te kōrero Māori ki te whakaatu, nō Aotearoa ahau.” With just 40 days to go, Māori Language Week 2019 was formally launched today by the Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy. Dame Patsy, who is a Māori Language Week ambassador, launched the week’s preparations with the words of the waiata by Ngoi Pewhairangi: Whakarongo.



Whiua ki te ao!
Get it out to the world!

Whiua ki te rangi!
Project it to the skies!

Whiua ki ngā iwi katoa!

Reach all peoples!

At a crowded event at Wellington’s Wharewaka, Dame Patsy, the Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta and Māori Language week ambassadors Guyon Espiner and Pere Wihongi spoke of their enthusiasm for our indigenous language and their hopes for its future.

Māori Language Week is now a major event on the Aotearoa calendar developing from protest action in the 1970s to a national celebration involving thousands of schools, workplaces, community groups and individuals.

Māori Language Week will this year again feature parades in main centres bringing awareness of the revitalisation of te reo Māori to the streets.

The Chief Executive of the Māori Language Commission Ngahiwi Apanui says Māori Language Week, and te reo Māori itself is for all New Zealanders.

“It is an essential part of our national identity, our Aotearoatanga. Nothing says ‘I’m a New Zealander’ better than the use of Māori language and the celebration of its culture”.


Pāho Mataora | Livestream

https://www.facebook.com/reomaori/videos/1417665315051906/

ends


