Impact Pro Wrestling joins #1 digital combat sports site

AUCKLAND, August 2, 2019 -- Impact Pro Wrestling NZ joins leading global digital streaming platform FITE to present a free-to-view episodic series, alongside pay-per-view programming.

Impact Pro Wrestling NZ (IPW), has produced current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars Travis Banks, Dakota Kai, and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Henare, Michael Richards, and Liam Fury.

IPW’s partnership with FITE is the next step to introducing the new generation of NZ talent to the world stage.

Impact Pro Wrestling NZ joins top promotions on FITE such as All Elite Wrestling (AEW), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Impact! (formerly TNA)

Free-to-view episodic series starts on August 16.

First-ever professional wrestling pay-per-view events in New Zealand kick off with Taranaki Turmoil at the TSB Showplace on November 23.

“The current international resurgence of Professional Wrestling is a very exciting time, this presents a fantastic opportunity for us to share our talent with the world, and put New Zealand wrestling on the map.” - Brad Fisher, Producer of IPW on FITE.

FITE is the leading digital distributor for combat sports marquee events, including Pacquiao vs. Thurman, HBO PPVs, Crawford vs Khan Top Rank / ESPN PPV, and many others. FITE’s patented TV streaming technology supports 7,000 TV models by all major manufacturers, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. Beyond viewing, FITE offers fans the opportunity to chat live and share video content, and experience it with other fans, fighters and celebrities.

Impact Pro Wrestling NZ is NZ’s premier professional wrestling promotion operating out of Auckland, New Zealand. Impact Pro Wrestling NZ produces over 30 live events per year around the country including Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Hawkes Bay, Wellington, Christchurch, Tauranga, and Dunedin.









