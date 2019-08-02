Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spirit of Adventure Trust Joins the EV Life!

Friday, 2 August 2019, 11:49 am
Press Release: Spirit of Adventure Trust

Media Release – 1 August 2019

Spirit of Adventure Trust has joined the EV life with the arrival of a 2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric courtesy of long-standing principal sponsor Hyundai New Zealand.

Environmental responsibility is a significant feature of the Trust’s Youth Development Programme and CEO, Dean Lawrence, believes it’s essential to do everything possible to keep the organisation’s carbon footprint as low as practicable.

“Joining the electric vehicle revolution was a logical step in the evolution of our organisation however it is one that we would not have been able to make without the support of Hyundai.

It’s a beaut car to drive and seems to turn heads wherever it goes ... for all the right reasons!”

The Trust is about empowering a diverse range of young Kiwis to reach their full potential through the challenge of the sea – and includes ecological awareness as an integral part of daily life aboard Spirit of New Zealand with the Trust involved in a number of conservation initiatives in and around the Hauraki Gulf.

“Not only has having an EV allowed us to show how serious we are about conservation and treading as lightly as possible on land and ocean, it has been very satisfying to see how excited our young people are about EV technology, the fact we have an IONIQ Electric, and the role this technology will have in their future.”

The EV was officially handed over recently in front of a group of young Spirit supporters about to venture out on Spirit of New Zealand.

“There was a good deal of oohing and aahing and they all agreed it was pretty cool!”

The Spirit of Adventure Trust IONIQ Electric is on display at the EV World conference and Expo in Auckland this weekend.

-ends



