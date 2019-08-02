Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Friday, 2 August 2019, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Delete

IPSY ft. LUCA - Wake Up Slow

Hailing from his humble small town of Masterton, Sebastian Vallance, better known as IPSY, is here. Now residing in Auckland, IPSY has evolved into a multidimensional electronic producer, adding singing and song writing to the skill set. After biding his time in the soundcloud arena, IPSY is ready to once again level up with the second single off his debut project Blood and Gold.

Wake Up Slow is a simmering slow burn bop that'll have you wishing you were on a beach in Mexico with a margarita in hand. IPSY again displays his percussion and electronic influence to compliment LUCA’s soothing pop/folk style vocal. This fusion of musicality results in an feel good emotional match up that'll have you humming it's tune right through to summer - or at least day dreaming about it.

LISTEN NOW



